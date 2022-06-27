ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Sparks Debate After Sharing Anti-Abortion Stance, Opposition To Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
Rod Lamkey - CNP / MEGA

Sunny Hostin shared why she is anti-abortion while speaking out about the Supreme Court's groundbreaking decision to officially overturn Roe v. Wade last week.

"I don't believe in abortion, at any time," Hostin, 53, candidly told her co-hosts on Monday's episode of The View , pointing out their audience is well aware of her pro-life stance . "I don't believe in any exception to it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGjDO_0gNmZNOo00
Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

When co-host Sara Haines asked, "Even [in the instance of] incest or rape?" Hostin stood by her views and doubled down. She added, "No, I don't … That's considered very radical for many people, and it's because I'm Catholic and that's my faith."

The change now allows for states to decide their own laws on abortions. As Radar previously reported, some states had trigger laws in place that immediately put a ban.

Hostin went on to discuss the Supreme Court justices, noting there are six Catholics on the bench. "And there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson , is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith," she continued.

While she agreed with conservative Justice Alito 's views on "the sanctity of life," the "fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible," Hostin added.

Due to it being such a controversial subject, Hostin admitted that it's been tough for her to address, especially on a public platform.

"What is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith," she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2xfg_0gNmZNOo00
Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Hostin also reacted to the Supreme Court ruling that the Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside the home in the wake of recent mass shootings, including the slaughtering of two teachers and 19 children at Robb Elementary School last month.

"The court is basically saying it's time to welcome all this new life yet we can shoot them with our newly available, completely unrestricted guns. That conflict, it was sort of shocking to me," the TV personality said.

"It's unbelievable that precedent doesn't seem to matter anymore."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSYZ9_0gNmZNOo00
RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

After watching her comments on The View , some social media users sounded off.

"Don't agree with her beliefs, but I respect how she articulated that," one wrote. "Believe it or not!" another argued. "We shouldn't be making the choices for OTHERS."

