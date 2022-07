The U.S. Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark cases that guarantees a women’s right to an abortion, on Friday when it ruled on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case from Mississippi, which prohibits an abortion after 15 weeks. The decision has sweeping consequences for the rest of the nation. Almost half of all states are expected to ban abortion outright. It will also have a dramatic effect on the type of care nurses can provide. Some providers may face liability or punishment for helping their patients get an abortion in a state where it is no longer legal.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO