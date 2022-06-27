ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Walmart now offers a 10-cent gas discount in Greensboro, but it might not be worth the cost

By Justyn Melrose, Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22m2Ny_0gNmYyeY00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Move over, Sheetz. Your 3-cent discount has nothing on Walmart’s whopping 10-cent gas discount —well, maybe one thing.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, Walmart+ members in the Greensboro area can now get a 10-cent discount on every gallon of gas when fueling up at Walmart and Murphy stations as well as participating Exxon and Mobil locations.

Where’s the cheapest gas near you? Check the FOX8 Gas Prices Tracker

In April, Walmart introduced gas savings for members, but the exact amount of those savings were anywhere from 5 cents to 10 dependent on state regulations. On Monday, Walmart reported that Greensboro can now take advantage of the full 10-cent discount.

“Walmart is happy to share that Walmart+ members in the Greensboro area will now be able to fuel up at the highest discounted rate at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy locations throughout North Carolina,” the company said.

But pump the breaks before you sign up.

Is the Walmart+ 10-cent discount worth it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DebL_0gNmYyeY00
Gas prices rising daily

While Sheetz and other brands offer more modest discounts, many of these programs are free. Walmart+, on the other hand, charges a $12.95 monthly membership fee or a $98 annual fee.

With the Sheetz discount, you would need to buy about 33.4 gallons of gas to save $1, an easily attainable number of gallons for a month.

If you’re only using your Walmart+ account for gas, you’d need to buy a ridiculous 139.5 gallons of gas a month to save enough to both cover the $12.95 monthly charge and save an additional buck. If you get the $98 annual membership, which brings your monthly charge down to about $8.17, you can get by with a slightly-less-ridiculous-though-still-pretty-ridiculous 91.7 gallons a month.

All that said, Walmart+ offers a lot more than just a gas discount, so you may find that $12.95 or $98 worth it when you consider the rest of the benefits.

Walmart+ includes grocery delivery as well as free shipping with no minimum cost.

In contrast, Food Lion offers delivery with a $3.99 fee—or $5.99 if you want your order in under an hour—for orders over $35. If your Food Lion order is under $35, add $4 to both of the fees mentioned. So long as you’re in no rush and get over $35 in groceries twice a month, you’re paying about $7.98. That’s pennies less than Walmart+’s $8.17 a month. You could easily make up that gap and then some if you’re regularly taking advantage of the Walmart+ 10-cent gas discount.

North Carolina gas prices go down just in time for July 4th

Harris Teeter offers grocery delivery with a service fee of $9.95 to $11.95 for each order. If you get your groceries delivered from Harris Teeter twice each month, you’re paying at least $19.90 when you could be paying as little as $8.17 a month with Walmart+. That’s not even counting the money you could save with gas.

Harris Teeter does have a points program that can help you cut costs as the pump by up to $1 a gallon, a separate offering from grocery delivery. But the number of points you have is entirely dependent on how much you spend at their grocery stores. A 10-cent discount requires 100 points, which you’d earn by spending $100 at Harris Teeter. And once you use those points in a transaction, they’re gone, so if you want that 10-cent discount twice a month, you’d need to spend $200, thrice a month, $300, and so on.

If grocery delivery doesn’t appeal to you, stick with one of these other gas deals.

What are my gas discount options?

You likely have seen signs at the pump at BP, Shell and Exxon stations in the Piedmont Triad, all of which have long-standing in-house programs. Circle K, Sheetz and Speedway stores provide discounting and other bonuses for using their rewards system, and Harris Teeter gives you discounts on its gasoline – at both company stations and partner BP stations in some areas – based on how much you spend with the store.

Some of the systems require a mobile app or honor card, and others may require you to have a company credit card. Each requires a form of enrollment. Unless you join Costco or Sam’s Club, there typically is no membership fee.

Some companies combine not only what you spend at the pump – say that 3-cent-per-gallon savings – but also how much you spend at the station’s convenience store. Shell links its savings – as much as 10 cents a gallon – to spending at partner restaurants and retail outlets.

Some outlets require you to use your accumulated savings on gasoline only, but others allow those discounts to be used for food and drink inside the store.

GasBuddy discount fuel card

GasBuddy, which monitors fuel prices at hundreds of outlets across the Piedmont Triad – and thousands nationally – offers an app that not only gives you access to the cheapest fuel around but also offers a discount fuel card that can save 25 cents per gallon and has contests to win free fuel.

AAA and Gas Guru also have similar programs. Each also can help you find discounts that go beyond gasoline. Google Maps and Waze, which you may use to find out about traffic patterns and routes, also offer fuel price information.

GetUpside

GetUpside is one of those apps that saves money on gas but also on groceries and at restaurants. offers cash back on gas and refunds money to your bank account. Some national credit cards have similar programs.

Other options

Circle K — Earn 10 points per gallon of gas purchased and 20 points per dollar spent in store. Cash in 2,000 points to save $2.

Exxon — Earn 3 points per gallon of gas purchased and 2 points per dollar spent in store. Cash in 100 points to save $1.

Speedway — Discount of 5 cents per gallon for every $100 spent at Lowes Foods.

Sheetz — Discount of 3 cents per gallon.

Shell — Discount of 5 cents per gallon for the first six months. Then, purchase gas at least 6 times during your 3-month qualification period to continue receiving a discount of 5 cents per gallon.

Which to choose?

Bankrate, a financial news site, rated the programs and offered advice on how to choose which one works best for you, which included perhaps enrolling in more than one. Some of its tips:

  • Base your choice on which brand of gasoline you most often purchase. That could be a factor of convenience or brand loyalty, but consistently trafficking a specific store has advantages.
  • Determine how much you value flexible savings, such as being able to use the discounts for more than just gasoline.
  • Having enrollment in more than one program will provide greater flexibility, in that you can earn a discount on where you are when you need gas and not feel included to waste fuel driving elsewhere simply to be able to use your program.

And if you really want to save and be careful about it, Consumer Reports this updated an evaluation it published in 2017 to give you best advice on how to be efficient and where and how to find the cheapest fuel purchases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro goes cashless

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular summertime attraction in the Triad is moving into the future with how it lets customers pay. According to a post on Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s Facebook, beginning on Friday, July 8, the park will be going fully cashless. That means the park will only be accepting credit cards, debit […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cheap gas! Only cash in on the Sheetz deal if your car manual says it's safe

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I go to Gas Buddy to check gas prices and right now, the Sheetz on North Main Street in High Point has regular for $4.24. This holiday weekend, Sheetz is dropping its price on regular to $3.99 a gallon. Great news if your car takes regular since most other places are well over $4.00, but an even better price is $3.49. That’s the E85 gas. Do you know the last time we paid $3.49 for a gallon of regular gas?
FOX8 News

Toyota’s Greensboro battery plant could create even more jobs as North Carolina budgets $225 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The budget North Carolina lawmakers are working through and hoping to pass today includes a surprising line item: $225 million for Phase II for Toyota’s battery manufacturing plant that would bring 5,000 more jobs to the Greensboro/Randolph County megasite. Toyota in December announced a nearly $1.3 billion investment to build its […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
FOX8 News

Celebrate the 4th of July with Krispy Kreme’s offers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Krispy Kreme is having some delicious promotions for the 4th of July. The Winston-Salem-based business starts by having heart-shaped doughnuts with a patriotic theme, including names such as Star Spangled Sprinkle, Stares & Stripes Heart, Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart and Soaring Firework Heart. You can get a box of a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

In the Weeds: Cugino Forno comes under fire from DOL, locals

Featured photo: Bailey Park is the crowning jewel in the revitalization of downtown Winston-Salem currently. (photo by Owens Daniels) The specially imported ovens from Naples fire up. Outside, the Coal Pit has already beckoned a rambunctious crowd that forms a line entering the revitalized power plant. It’s Saturday, and to many people in the suburbs and small, strip-mall towns surrounding downtown Winston-Salem, this is as close to a metropolitan experience that a 30-minute drive will allow: a strategic, concrete playhole that shields the unassuming suburban public from the “poors,” the hustlers, skateboard punks and other unmentionables that might contaminate this shiny oasis surrounded by a sea of uncertainty. This is Bailey Park, the current crown jewel of downtown renewal efforts.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

835, 839, 841 REYNOLDA ROAD

841-3 Reynolda Rd-1BR/1BA-Hanes Park/West End APT!!! - 1 BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, SS S/R/DW/Micro, Stack W/D Hardwoods, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Water Included. $550.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Consumer Reports#Gas Prices#Exxon#Mobil
wfmynews2.com

Be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the invasive spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state's wine and grape industries. Groups of them have been spotted in Forsyth County, according to the NC Dept of AG. These critters aren't dangerous to humans or...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Family Farm in Trinity going strong

TRINTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Farming is a family affair for the Harmons. “You got to have the family,” Michael Harmon said. “It is a lot of work. Takes a true team.” Since the pandemic, they’ve been sharing farm living on social media. “Our Instagram is sort of funny, but we try to do some agriculture […]
TRINITY, NC
News Argus

72 West End Blvd Apt 2

72-2 West End Blvd-2BR/2BA-Condo!!! - 2BR/2BA West End Condo in Shenandoah Building, Kitchen includes S/R/DW, Stack W/D, Dining Room, Hardwood & tile Flooring, Screened Veranda, Off Street Parking(One Space), Electric Heat Pump w/ Central A/C. $950.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties,...
WEST END, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
WXII 12

Greensboro man celebrates $5 million lottery win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Torrance Person, of Greensboro, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize. Person bought his lucky "200X The Cash" ticket from the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point. Click the video player above for other headlines from WXII 12...
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park on July 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY – The County’s biggest fireworks display will light up the night at the 15th annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Guilford County Parks will host the event at Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Dr., Gibsonville on Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m. Guests should arrive at the park no later than 7 p.m. and plan to stay until after the fireworks finale.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices go down just in time for July 4th

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The price of a gallon of gasoline actually is going down – just in time for the Independence Day weekend – and with the possibility of further improvement. Travelers on vacation and intending to travel to celebrate the long weekend – July 4th falls on Monday, if you hadn’t noticed, and […]
News Argus

5922 Fox Ridge Lane

Foxridge-One level end unit town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. - open floorplan -large den with fireplace and separate dining area. open to kitchen. Large primary bedroom with vanity and soaking tub/shower. Large walk in closet., also two bedrooms and one full bath . Nice private patio to enjoy sitting outside. Call today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

6271 Glen Way Dr

Rent: 6271 Glen Way Dr Winston Salem, NC 27107 - Property Id: 928997. Look no further for your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You'll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and new counter tops. The home features all new flooring on the entire main level and stylish new lighting fixtures throughout! The living area is ideal for entertaining guests or relaxing. Each bathroom is equipped with stylish fixtures giving you a perfect backdrop for your at-home spa day. This home has been fully repainted in our modern Dolphin Fin Gray. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Lawsuit alleges Greensboro company punished, fired employees for not attending prayer sessions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Greensboro-based home renovation company, alleging it required employees to participate in “prayer sessions” as a condition of employment, in violation of federal law. According to the EEOC’s lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aurora Renovations and Developments LLC retaliated against employees who opposed required participation in religious […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy