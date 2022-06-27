ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Barcelona are running out of time to persuade Ousmane Dembele to stay as no progress is made after the winger's agent flew to Spain to meet Xavi - with cash-strapped club unable to offer improved terms to Chelsea target

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Barcelona are running out of time to convince Ousmane Dembele to stay after their latest efforts brought more frustration.

Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko travelled to Barcelona on Monday morning for another meeting to discuss a potential contract extension after previous offers had been turned down.

With Barca coach Xavi pushing for an agreement, Sissoko made the trip having previously made it clear that no agreement could be reached under the current conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJyvU_0gNmYpi100
Barcelona have still yet to persuade winger Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract 

Xavi even interrupted his holidays to ensure he was present at the meeting as he has made the France international his priority for the right wing position.

However, no progress was made as Barcelona once again underlined their difficulty in making an improved offer due to financial constraints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IERU_0gNmYpi100
Barcelona manager Xavi is eager to have Dembele as part of his plans for next season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmkeK_0gNmYpi100
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is interested in signing the winger on a free transfer this summer

They are still unable to register Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie due to FFP and La Liga salary cap regulations, despite having agreed to sign both as free agents from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively. New negotiations are now understood to be taking place to reformulate their contracts to try and free Christensen and Kessie to play.

Dembele plans to decide his future imminently with several clubs, including Chelsea, interested.

Barca want to take a few days to evaluate potential ways to offer better conditions and give themselves the chance to find an agreement but the player is adamant he will look elsewhere if the club is unable to improve their proposal by the end of this week.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Former England captain Michael Vaughan was driven out of the BBC's commentary team by a group of disgruntled staff who don't work with him or on Test Match Special, and who have not sought a meeting with him

Michael Vaughan was driven out of the BBC's commentary team by a handful of disgruntled staff who do not work with him or on Test Match Special, Sportsmail has learned. The former England captain announced he was 'stepping back' from his commentary duties on TMS on Tuesday evening after all BBC employees received an extraordinary email from two of the corporation's diversity groups the previous morning, which described Vaughan's continued employment as 'totally inexcusable' and 'embarrassing' after he was charged by the ECB with the alleged use of racist language to Azeem Rafiq.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

David Moyes shelves West Ham's move for Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma and will instead focus on securing the signing of former loan star Jesse Lingard after his summer release by Manchester United

West Ham manager David Moyes has shelved a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as he prioritises the signing of Jesse Lingard. The Hammers had discussions with Villarreal over a move for Danjuma, who is valued at £35million. Moyes wasn't convinced that signing the Holland international was the best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Brom owner Guochuan Lai took £5million loan from club more than a year ago and has STILL not paid it back... as he promises to repay the total in full by the end of the calendar year to fund the January transfer window

West Bromwich Albion owner Guochuan Lai has admitted he borrowed £5million from the club more than a year ago and has still not paid it back. The extraordinary admission was made in the latest accounts released by Albion, relating to the 2020-21 season, when they were relegated from the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moussa Sissoko
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tottenham held off a late attempt from London rivals Chelsea to sign Richarlison by submitting a revised offer of £50m plus £10m in add-ons to Everton... which the Stamford Bridge club refused to match

Tottenham held off a late attempt from Chelsea to sign Everton forward Richarlison. Everton had rejected an initial £40m from Spurs at 4pm on Wednesday but they came back with a revised offer of £50m plus add-ons which Chelsea opted not to match. Richarlison underwent his medical in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Britain's Liam Broady is through to the third round of Wimbledon after beating Argentina's 12th seed Diego Schwartzman... as he performs a remarkable comeback to win his gruelling five-set thriller

You will struggle to find someone in tennis with a bad word to say about Liam Broady, the likable character from Stockport, the same town that spawned a certain Wimbledon champion of the 1930s. He may never emulate Fred Perry, though Broady's locker room popularity means his passage to the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

They've hit on the perfect formula... and F1 fans will lap it up: PETER HOSKIN reviews F1 22

F1 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, £59.99) Oh, how I’ve changed. Just a year ago, I was merely a casual fan of Formula One, someone who’d occasionally watch a race on telly. But now, after last season’s monumental scrap between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, I’ve become a slathering, unsalvageable mega-fan, someone who follows all the practice sessions and listens to every podcast.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ac Milan#Franck#Ffp#La Liga
Daily Mail

Barcelona make a last-gasp bid for Leeds forward Raphinha, but their proposal is still short of Chelsea's accepted £60m offer - with agent Deco holding out to see if LaLiga club can release more funds

Barcelona have made a late bid for Leeds United's Raphinha but their proposal still falls short of Chelsea's accepted £60m offer. Raphinha's agent Deco is holding out to see if Barcelona can release more funds following the £229million injection from investment firm Sixth Street for 10 per cent of the club's TV rights for the next 25 years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Celtic in £10m double swoop for Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei and Portuguese winger Jota as boss Ange Postecoglou continues to revamp his squad

Celtic are applying the finishing touches to a £10million double deal for Alexandro Bernabei and winger Jota. Argentine left-back Bernabei was first to check in, the Scottish champions confirming a five year deal worth a potential £3.75million for the 21-year-old. Portuguese winger Jota was next after arriving at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Holland became a powerhouse under Sarina Wiegman, ending Germany's stranglehold on the Euros and reaching the World Cup final... but with their coach now helping England fulfil their potential, are Mark Parsons' side still contenders?

Mark Parsons' Holland side arrive in England ahead of their July 9 opening fixture against Sweden with mountains of expectation behind them. Going into the 2017 edition of the European Championship, expectation for the Dutch women's team was low. Sarina Wiegman, now in charge of this year's hosts England, had only taken charge six months prior.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes believes Man United 'are not willing to lose a player like Cristiano Ronaldo' amid doubt over the forward's future... but admits he would like him to join boyhood club Sporting Lisbon when his contract ends

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United would not be willing to let a player as valuable as Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer, despite speculation surrounding his future. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford 12 months ago and went on to score 24 goals in all competitions last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

This calmer Nick Kyrgios could go all the way at Wimbledon, after he put his bad behaviour on ice (largely) to beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets and show the class of a contender... although his self-control is fragile

'Good game the other day,' Nick Kyrgios observed to a line judge as he prepared for the tennis match which saw him breeze into Wimbledon's third round, earlier on Thursday. This was no casual court-side encounter. The grey-haired official of more mature years was one of those subjected to some of the worst of the Australian's ire, during the three hours of personalised abuse he dished out while overcoming Britain's Paul Jubb, two days ago.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Switzerland 0-4 England: Lionesses warm up for Euro 2022 with rout and extend unbeaten run to 14 matches after second-half strikes from Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway, Beth England and Jill Scott

England are making a habit of coming good in the second half and they are in the habit of winning. They ended their final warm-up game for Euro 2022 with a 4-0 win over Switzerland, with all of the goals coming after the break. It has been a theme of their pre-tournament matches - with previous victories over Belgium and Holland also coming in the second 45 minutes.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes reveals Stuart Broad was not happy with him in the third Test with New Zealand after he chose not to bowl... as the England captain declares the way his side are playing is 'more important than results' ahead of India clash

Before we were so rudely interrupted India were well on their way to defeating England in what had been an often bad-tempered Test series. But that was then and this is a very different now. The sides resume at Edgbaston on Friday for the 'final' Test, shoehorning a game into...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

450K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy