Sheetz drops gas prices through July 4

S heetz hopes to ease consumers ' "pain at the pump" while traveling for the July Fourth holiday by reducing gas prices for select fuel types.

The mid-Atlantic chain will drop the price of its unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon and its E85 gas to $3.49 a gallon through July 4, according to a company statement.

Sheetz operates over 640 locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina .

Unleaded 88 gas is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for vehicles with model years from 2001 on. The fuel is a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline.

E85 is designed for "flexible fuel" vehicles and is incompatible with standard cars.

Drivers are encouraged to check if the fuel types are compatible with their vehicles before filling up their tanks.

As of Monday, the national average price of gas was $4.89 per gallon, according to AAA.