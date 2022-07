MIAMI - A kidnapping in Plantation ended in a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens."The guy come to kill him for money," said Alethia Sterling. The shooting happened at Sterling's home in the 17900 block of NW 43rd Court around 11 p.m. Tuesday. She said she rents out a room to Shanard Alvarez, 19, who had flashed some cash in a post on social media. It was the post, she said, that led to his kidnapping in Plantation. Sterling said Alvarez knew the person who took him. Plantation police confirmed that Alvarez was taken from an Airbnb by a former...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO