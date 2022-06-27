ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Exclusive: Catching Up With Jerry O’Connell

8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20POGk_0gNmYI1O00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- You probably see Jerry O’connell every day on “The Talk” before you tune in to Las Vegas Now but now we have the ultimate crossover. Jerry sat down with Jillian Lopez to talk about this past year hosting the show, what projects he’s looking forward to now and his special connection to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

“The Beatles: Love” 16th Anniversary

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to come together and celebrate 16 years of Cirque Du Soleil’s “The Beatles: Love.” Kendall Tenney talks with Marqui Sanfeliz the dance coach of the popular Cirque show to tell us more about Love’s sweet 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
8 News Now

Fourth of July BBQ Tips

Las Vegas(KLAS)-A lot of folks are getting ready to host a fourth of July gathering. And for many, that means BBQ. Making sure you do it right is essential. Kendall Tenney joins the owner of SoulBelly BBQ, Bruce Kalma in the kitchen with some tips.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Italian Flare For The 4th of July

Las Vegas(KLAS)-At least one 4th of July celebration will have an Italian flavor this year as The Venetian is all set for the holiday. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Eduardo Perez the executive chef at Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian Resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry O'connell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Navigating National Parks

Las Vegas(KLAS)- National parks are expected to be very busy this year and if you plan to visit the great outdoors there are some things to keep in mind. Joining Jillian Lopez with some helpful tips is Alex Schnee also known as Alex on The Map.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Makatas Takes Filipino Cuisine to The Palms

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Vegas Test Kitchen was designed during the pandemic to build a home and and be a creative outlet for the talented chefs in our community. And it is headed out on the road with a special pop up with Chef Gary Lamorte from Makatas restaurant to showcase some amazing Filipino cuisine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy