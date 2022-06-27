Exclusive: Catching Up With Jerry O’Connell
Las Vegas(KLAS)- You probably see Jerry O'connell every day on "The Talk" before you tune in to Las Vegas Now but now we have the ultimate crossover. Jerry sat down with Jillian Lopez to talk about this past year hosting the show, what projects he's looking forward to now and his special connection to Las Vegas.
