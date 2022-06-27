Police look to ID cellphone store robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A string of robberies at cell phone stores is believed to be the work of one man, and Metro Nashville Police need the public’s help identifying him.

Detectives with Violent Crimes are currently working to identify that man. They say the individual is a white man between 30 and 40 years old with a tattoo on his right calf and earrings in each ear.

The man is believed to have robbed three different Boost Mobile stores and one T-Mobile store over the last month.

Metro police say the suspected entered a Boost Mobile on Murfreesboro Pike May 25, demanding employees put money in a bag while displaying a black handgun. Then on June 4, the Metro by T-Mobile store on Lebanon Pike was robbed and an employee’s phone was stolen as the suspect demanded money from the register. The man displayed a handgun during the robbery before leaving on foot.







(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Witnesses described the perpetrator of a June 17 robbery of a Richards Road Boost Mobile as between 5’8″ and 6 feet tall. Again, the suspect demanded money from employees, but they told police they did not see a firearm before the suspect left on foot towards Haywood Lane.

In each robbery, the suspect wore dark clothing, dark sunglasses and gloves. He then asks for money to be placed in a bag, most likely a plastic shopping bag.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.