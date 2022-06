DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The people of south suburban Dolton voted to kick the mayor out of office – but she is not going anywhere for now. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Mayor Tiffany Henyard was sworn in as Dolton's mayor just over a year ago. On Tuesday, voters recalled her. "We listened to the community. They community has asked us, 'What can we do?'" said Dolton Village Trustee Jason House. "They were uncomfortable with the lack of transparency. They were uncomfortable with the spending." House believes the referendum to recall the mayor...

