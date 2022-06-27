ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SC’s Fetal Heartbeat Law goes into effect

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiFnK_0gNmXPzS00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A federal court allowed South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law to go into effect Monday.

The bill, which bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, was signed into law in February 2021.

Most doctors said this is around 6 or 8 weeks into a pregnancy. Previous SC law allowed abortions up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the ban from going into effect just a day after the bill was signed.

“We’ve spent nearly a year and a half defending the Fetal Heartbeat Act in court. Finally, it has gone into effect in South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a tweet. “This is why Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is so important – countless unborn children will be saved because of this law.”

The United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a decision released Friday, which eliminated a nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion.

The ruling gave states the authority to limit or ban abortions.

South Carolina’s law includes exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother.

Those who violate the law could face up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

BACKGROUND: Ban on mid-term abortions likely to be law within days in South Carolina Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

SC Rep calls for “secret sleepers” to infiltrate GOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances. The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Abortion clinics are already closing in the US hours after Roe v Wade overturned

Clinics have already started closing in the United States after the Supreme Court’s ruling removed women’s right to an abortion.Eight states with so-called trigger laws allowing an instant ban on abortion which included Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and West Virginia stopped performing terminations after Friday’s decision.Around half of states are expected to ban abortion after the court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling. President Joe Biden said it was a “sad day for the court and for the country” and said the ruling was a “tragic error”.At an abortion clinic in Little Rock,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Democrats-turned-Republicans reveal reasons for party switch: 'They stopped listening to the people'

More than one million Americans have switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in the last 12 months, signaling a possible red wave to come this November. Dorchester County, South Carolina council member Harriet Holman and former Cincinnati sheriff Jim Neil joined "Fox & Friends First" early Tuesday to explain their own reasons for making the switch.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WSPA 7News

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENES COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

As we all know, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in America because it is the most preferred tourist destination for people living in the country and visitors. In addition, the warming climate, beaches, and the beautiful rolling mountains of North Carolina are some of the most frequented places in the state.
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy