SC’s Fetal Heartbeat Law goes into effect

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A federal court allowed South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law to go into effect Monday.

The bill, which bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, was signed into law in February 2021.

Most doctors said this is around 6 or 8 weeks into a pregnancy. Previous SC law allowed abortions up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the ban from going into effect just a day after the bill was signed.

“We’ve spent nearly a year and a half defending the Fetal Heartbeat Act in court. Finally, it has gone into effect in South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a tweet. “This is why Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is so important – countless unborn children will be saved because of this law.”

The United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a decision released Friday, which eliminated a nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion.

The ruling gave states the authority to limit or ban abortions.

South Carolina’s law includes exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother.

Those who violate the law could face up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

