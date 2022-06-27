ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline nears for WV State Fair competition entries

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) — West Virginians who want to participate in the State Fair of West Virginia’s livestock and/or home, arts, and garden exhibits have just over one week left to enter.

This year’s competitions include a revamped sheep shearing competition, the crowd-favorite draft horse pull, and the all-new WV Dairy Delight Cooking Competition.

The entry deadline for paper entries is on Wednesday, July 6 at noon and online entries must be in by midnight.

This year, the fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Monday, Aug. 22.

For more information about how to enter, visit the State Fair’s website or call 304-645-1090.

