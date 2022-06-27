ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Grant writing scam targets minority owned businesses

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Florida have filed a lawsuit against a company selling grant writing services that targeted minority-owned businesses.

Thousands of businesses struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic and were looking for opportunities for financial help. According to the lawsuit , Grant Bae, and its owner, Traeshonna P. Graham, targeted minority-owned small businesses using social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Clubhouse. They claimed that they could get “guaranteed” grants of $25,000 to $250,000, depending on how much the businesses paid for the services.

In response to a complaint filed by the FTC and the State of Florida , a federal court has temporarily shut down the company and frozen the defendants’ assets.

“These scammers targeted minority-owned businesses and misused public funds meant to support honest businesses during the pandemic,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Working with our state partners and with the new authority granted by Congress, we will continue to shut down frauds that prey on people during the pandemic.”

The complaint alleges that the company violated multiple state and federal laws when they falsely promised significant returns, mislead customers about grant status and access to grants, lied about prior success, and did not give promised refunds. As a result of not honoring its “money-back guarantee,” it was often too late for businesses to dispute charges for thousands of dollars in fees that they had paid by credit card or other means.

The complaint also alleges that Graham used funds she acquired through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) COVID-19 stimulus program to start Grant Bae. A month after its founding, the company was approved for a PPP loan. Graham again applied and was approved for another PPP loan as an “independent contractor.” At times, the complaint alleges that Grant Bae said it would apply for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans on behalf of customers.

For small businesses seeking advice on financing, business planning, human resources, and more, the Small Business Association’s (SBA) SCORE Business Mentoring Program has free consulting services. Free and low-cost counseling and training for minority-owned businesses also are available directly through the SBA or through its partnership with historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

