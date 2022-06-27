ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Biden's pick for ICE director withdraws nomination

By Myah Ward
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden’s pick to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday that he’d withdrawn his nomination for the post.

Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff of Harris County, Texas, said he told the president of his decision over the weekend “after prayerfully considering what’s best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County who elected me to serve a second term as Sheriff.”

“I am grateful to President Biden for the honor of nominating me, and I wish this administration well as it strives to overcome the paralyzing political gridlock that threatens far more than our nation’s border. Frankly, the dysfunction threatens America’s heart and soul,” Gonzalez said in a post on Twitter. “My love for America and my desire to serve during these contentious times is stronger than ever. Ensuring the safety and security of the people of Harris County is a great honor, and I am fully devoted to continuing to fulfill this responsibility.”

The nomination has long been doomed, as multiple Democrats remained undecided on Gonzalez, who was accused of domestic abuse of his wife in a 2021 police affidavit — though both deny the allegations. While the president has successfully moved most of his high-profile nominees, the uncertainty surrounding nominees like Federal Reserve Board pick Sarah Bloom Raskin; Biden’s pick for U.S. ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti; and ATF director hopeful David Chipman, the White House was seeking to save Gonzalez’s nomination and avoid another defeat on the Hill.

The White House continued to back Gonzalez despite not having the votes to advance.

As Gonzalez noted in the tweet announcing his withdrawal, Biden nominated him for the post more than a year ago. There has not been a Senate-confirmed director of ICE since the Obama administration. Under President Donald Trump, the agency was led by acting officials.

Comments / 13

Democrats = pedophiles
3d ago

Haha! Wow! I thought Biden was the most popular president, EVER? Pretty bad when people he appoints to work for him reject his offer!

Reply(1)
16
Laurie Johnston
3d ago

I wouldn’t want to be tied to the Biden administration either! Lol

Reply(1)
19
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Federal Reserve Board#Atf#The White House
