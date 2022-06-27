Connecting North Alabama: Huntsville Community of Hope plans new community for homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville students might be enjoying summer break but district leaders and safety officers are asking for your help heading into July. Huntsville City Schools announced Wednesday it’s partnering with Huntsville Police Department and its school resource officers to host another edition of its Back to School Supply Drive, happening from Friday, […]
One person was in critical condition according to the Huntsville Police Department. ‘Negotiations are on the table’ for Alabamian captured by Russian Forces. The idea that negotiations could be on the table is a major shift from last week when the Kremlin said that a trial and the death penalty were possibilities.
The department seeks backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, notebooks, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items for throughout the year and coats for the winter. Supplies will be donated to Huntsville City Schools and distributed to teachers and students throughout the year.
Piper Grace England, an 8-year-old from Priceville, recently finished 2nd runner-up in a national pageant in Little Rock, Arkansas, after being named Miss Alabama 3rd Grade 2022. After failing to make the top 10 in 2021, her goal was to achieve at least that level, and she knocked it out of the park.
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. There are large, legal and safe fireworks shows across Madison County this Fourth of July weekend that officials would like you to take note of. What is new this...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, her former employer, claiming that the center discriminated against her based on her age. Kimberly Clay, a former retail sales manager at the center, filed the lawsuit in federal court Friday. Clay claims that supervisors […]
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama hosted a mobile food pantry in Albertville, the first of three they will do over the course of the summer. Today’s giveaway was made possible by a grant from Tyson Foods, the multinational meat processor. Food Bank COO Joshua Matthews said the funds allow them to increase the frequency of mobile pantries.
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Athens will soon see some improvements to various parks after the council approved funding for several projects on Monday. With the growth of pickleball in the community, the council approved the spending of $200,000 to convert two of the three tennis courts at Big Spring Memorial Park into […]
First elected in 2016, Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is in his second term as the District 1 representative. Keith represents an area that covers much of northern Huntsville...
A Decatur cancer doctor has had his medical license suspended by the state's medical board. That suspension stems from a police investigation into the 2020 overdose death of a 21-year-old woman who he says was his patient.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is not hitting the breaks on production any time soon. On Thursday, the plant celebrated just how far they've come as they inch closer to one year in production. There's no signs of slowing down, Senior Vice President Janette Hostettler said. The manufacturing plant is already in...
A North Alabama injured veteran was welcomed home Tuesday to a brand-new house in Athens built and donated by a local developer working with country music legend Lee Greenwood and the Helping a Hero organization. Louis and Patti Breland presented the keys to the fully adapted wheelchair-accessible home for amputee...
When it comes to food, blueberries are one of my son’s favorites, so we were thrilled when we were invited for a visit to Boyd Family Farm. The farm is a short drive from Huntsville and offers a fun day for all ages. Whether you’re there to pick some berries or to hang out with the many animals that call the farm home, you’re sure to enjoy your visit and make a few new BFFs.
Several local companies are looking to hire veterans through the Hiring Our Heroes Virtual Hiring Fair. The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday from 1–3 p.m. Companies like Lockheed Martin, Toyota and Crestwood Medical Center are all looking to fill positions. To register, click here.
The cost of the proposed Sixth Avenue streetscape is likely up to an estimated $10 million city officials said Tuesday as residents gave their opinions on blocking left turns from their streets, Gordon Drive speeding and the impact of the plan on the busy highway's traffic. The original estimate was...
Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June. Fourth of July travel expected to see increase from 2021. Car travel is expected to set a new record. Lucas will fill the spot that was left vacant by the death of Frank Travis.
Fireworks are illegal in the Rocket City and if you choose to set them off on your own, there's a chance you will receive a visit from the police. It's also against the law to sell or possess fireworks within city limits.
