Connecting North Alabama: Huntsville Community of Hope plans new community for homeless

WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity of Hope still needs to buy the...

www.waaytv.com

WHNT News 19

Huntsville City Schools and HPD announce July school supply drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville students might be enjoying summer break but district leaders and safety officers are asking for your help heading into July. Huntsville City Schools announced Wednesday it’s partnering with Huntsville Police Department and its school resource officers to host another edition of its Back to School Supply Drive, happening from Friday, […]
WAFF

Latest changes to free school meal program

One person was in critical condition according to the Huntsville Police Department. ‘Negotiations are on the table’ for Alabamian captured by Russian Forces. The idea that negotiations could be on the table is a major shift from last week when the Kremlin said that a trial and the death penalty were possibilities.
WRBL News 3

Woman sues US Space & Rocket Center for age discrimination

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, her former employer, claiming that the center discriminated against her based on her age. Kimberly Clay, a former retail sales manager at the center, filed the lawsuit in federal court Friday. Clay claims that supervisors […]
FOX54 News

North Alabama Food Bank teams with Tyson for June mobile pantry

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama hosted a mobile food pantry in Albertville, the first of three they will do over the course of the summer. Today’s giveaway was made possible by a grant from Tyson Foods, the multinational meat processor. Food Bank COO Joshua Matthews said the funds allow them to increase the frequency of mobile pantries.
WHNT News 19

Athens City Council approves funding for park improvements

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Athens will soon see some improvements to various parks after the council approved funding for several projects on Monday. With the growth of pickleball in the community, the council approved the spending of $200,000 to convert two of the three tennis courts at Big Spring Memorial Park into […]
WHNT-TV

Decatur Oncologist Stripped of License

A Decatur cancer doctor has had his medical license suspended by the state's medical board. That suspension stems from a police investigation into the 2020 overdose death of a 21-year-old woman who he says was his patient.
RocketCityMom

Make Some New BFFs and Pick Blueberries at the Boyd Family Farm

When it comes to food, blueberries are one of my son’s favorites, so we were thrilled when we were invited for a visit to Boyd Family Farm. The farm is a short drive from Huntsville and offers a fun day for all ages. Whether you’re there to pick some berries or to hang out with the many animals that call the farm home, you’re sure to enjoy your visit and make a few new BFFs.
WAAY-TV

Huntsville companies looking to hire veterans

Several local companies are looking to hire veterans through the Hiring Our Heroes Virtual Hiring Fair. The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday from 1–3 p.m. Companies like Lockheed Martin, Toyota and Crestwood Medical Center are all looking to fill positions. To register, click here.
