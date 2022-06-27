Trip.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported a loss of $155 million in its first quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $649 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $590.9 million.

_____

