ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Minnesota man dies after he was run over by Clydesdale horse

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who planned to offer carriage rides at an event in St. Cloud was killed when he was trampled by one of the Clydesdale horses.

St. Cloud police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The 44-year-old man, from Isanti, was walking the horses when he lost control and was run over by one of them.

The horses ran off with the carriage still attached and the man’s child inside, but stopped when the wagon became stuck on a tree. The child was not injured, police said.

A family member was able to get the horses into a trailer with no additional injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire marshal’s office suspends fireworks for parts of Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is suspending the use of fireworks across large portions of the state, citing fire dangers. The state Department of Public Safety in a statement said the fire marshal’s office, along with the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, have suspended the use fireworks until further notice in the Kenai Peninsula, Matanuska-Susitna, Denali and Fairbanks North Star boroughs.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Isanti, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix’s Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black, American Indian and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county. Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California’s Inland Empire also had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic and American Indian residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clydesdale Horse#The Horses#Accident
The Associated Press

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

NEW YORK (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
466K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy