RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - On June 29, the N.C. Senate Health Care Committee is set to consider a bill (HB-791) which would enter the state into an interstate counseling compact. The Counseling Compact is an interstate system which would allow professional counselors to practice in other states in the compact. According to a Counseling Compact release, it is similar in form and function to other license compacts such as the Nurse Licensure Compact, the EMS Compact, the Physical Therapy Compact and the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO