ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stunning! The Prettiest City In Texas Is 4 Hours Away From Odessa

By Rebecca
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The things that wasting time on the internet will have you searching. Smh. I was curious to know what the prettiest city in Texas is because I've been all over my beloved Lone Star State and I've visited some great small towns. If you ask me right now off...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 1

Related
LoneStar 92

The Best Advice for Those Looking to Move to Texas

Texas is known for being one of the more affordable states to live in, so many people have been moving from more expensive places, like California and New York. In Texas, folks from the coasts can still get the big-city feel in Austin, Houston or Dallas. For those of us...
LoneStar 92

Go Down the Rabbit Hole with this Scavenger Hunt in Texas

The streets of Texas and New Mexico are soon turning into Wonderland. Go down the rabbit hole and help find Alice with CluedUpp Games. CluedUpp Games will be hosting an escape room style experience where you have to solve clues to find Alice. The adventure comes to Midland on October 29th. Alternatively, there is also one coming to Albuquerque on September 17th. El Pasoans who are down for a road trip have two options to join in on.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Kerrville, TX
Odessa, TX
Government
City
Weatherford, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
LoneStar 92

Tasty! Texas Lands Two Top 10 Towns in 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America

When it comes to BBQ, Texas has some of the best to offer, and if you're looking for a top BBQ city in Texas, you've got a couple of prime choices. It's no secret Texas is home to the BEST BBQ in the country. There is just something different about a Texans' commitment to the process of preparing mouth watering brisket and ribs. Whether we are smoking it, grilling it or slow cooking it, Texans just seem to do it best.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Are These Birria Tacos The Best In Midland-Odessa?

I know we all have our favorites in just about any category you could throw out. Favorite place to grocery shop. Favorite place to get a mani/pedi, get your hair done, boutique, place to grab a sweet tea. I mean the possibilities are endless because we have a lot of good stuff here in Midland and Odessa. And where do many of our favorite places for this or that come from? For me, to be honest I ask around.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Unpopular Opinion: Big Red is Better Than Dr Pepper

If you are from Texas, you probably know that Dr Pepper is a Texas original, but why does Dr Pepper get all of the soda love in Texas? What about Big Red? Big Red is also a native Texan soda and has a massive cult following of loyal fans, including myself. My drink of choice is Big Red out of the fountain at any corner store. I mean, have you ever had a Barbacoa Taco and Big Red? Talk about a match made in heaven.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Texas Hill Country#The Hotel Kitsmiller
LoneStar 92

What Happened to All of the Fireflies in Texas? The Sad Truth…and Hope

I hear it a few times at least, every single year: 'What happened to all of our fireflies?" It's a question I've pondered myself many a time. When I was a little girl, I loved many things about summertime in East Texas. I loved the freedom from school, heading down to the snow cone shack with my friends, swimming for ridiculously long hours on end, and all of those backyard cookouts.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
KLST/KSAN

Best places to swim in Texas according to Google

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is at its peak with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so here’s a list of some of the best places to cool off and swim in the state of Texas according to Google! At the very top of the list is Guadalupe River State Park with a […]
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas 6.23.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.
TEMPLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Asian American Woman Crowned as Miss Texas

From North Texas to the Miss America stage, the newly crowned Miss Texas is making history. “My name is Averie Bishop. I am the 85th anniversary Miss Texas and the first Asian American woman to represent our state,” she said. Bishop is also a first-generation SMU graduate and SMU...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Top 10 Phases That Prove You Are Texan

Living in Texas all my life, I thought, "what are some phrases and words that I think are normal but some people would not understand cause they are not from Texas?" Here are 10 of them. 1. Mudrain. This is when a thunderstorm comes through and picks up dust so...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Born Steve Trevino Bringing His Comedy To Odessa This Fall! (Interview)

We Talked To Comedian Steve Trevino This Morning About... Does his wife still steal McDonald's french fries?. Steve Trevino grew up in Portland, Texas and began his comedy career at the age of 19. He opened up for Carlos Mencia and eventually worked on his show. That was at the beginning of his career and since then has had TV specials, Concerts, and been featured on Streaming services as well as produced comedy specials. He now does a podcast with his wife who he refers to as 'Captain Evil".
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy