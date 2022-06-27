Letter to the Editor: Crisis at the border

Then-candidate Joe Biden, and every other 2020 contender for the Democratic ticket, vowed to suspend all deportations for the first 100 days and try to push through a massive amnesty. That pledge, combined with disastrous immigration policies out of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) since Biden’s inauguration, has fueled a historic and sustained border crisis. In May, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended 239,416 illegal aliens, breaking April’s then-record of 234,088, which broke March’s then-record of 222,339. By comparison, May 2019 witnessed 144,116 apprehensions and May 2021 had 180,597.
Comments / 0