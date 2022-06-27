ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorba Linda, CA

Letter to the Editor: Crisis at the border

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Joe Biden became President and Democrats took full control of Congress, border security has been ignored. Our Southern Border is wide open, allowing for human trafficking, fentanyl, and dangerous cartel members to...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

 

Washington Examiner

Border Patrol chiefs under three presidents warn Biden on 'whipping' discipline

EXCLUSIVE — The top U.S. Border Patrol officials from the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations are warning the Biden administration against disciplining agents whom it investigated for "whipping" Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, last September, the Washington Examiner has learned. Four national Border Patrol chiefs and five other...
DEL RIO, TX
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden's open borders encourage child trafficking and smuggling

Then-candidate Joe Biden, and every other 2020 contender for the Democratic ticket, vowed to suspend all deportations for the first 100 days and try to push through a massive amnesty. That pledge, combined with disastrous immigration policies out of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) since Biden’s inauguration, has fueled a historic and sustained border crisis. In May, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended 239,416 illegal aliens, breaking April’s then-record of 234,088, which broke March’s then-record of 222,339. By comparison, May 2019 witnessed 144,116 apprehensions and May 2021 had 180,597.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

At the southern border: Dozens of migrants detained as Border Patrol contends with the nightly influx

MCALLEN, Texas – It was a routine evening for the U.S. Border Patrol in this town just across the border from northern Mexico. It was also a night filled with drama. In the course of just a few hours on the southern border Thursday night, dozens of migrants were detained, clothes and personal items were left at a migrant landing spot on the Rio Grande and a drone likely belonging to a cartel could be seen apparently surveilling Border Patrol movements.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrant caravan on the move in southern Mexico

Several thousand migrants started walking before dawn through southern Mexico Tuesday, covering ground before the heat of the day and while authorities showed no signs yet of trying to stop them.The largest migrant caravan of the year provided a live illustration to regional leaders meeting in Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas of the challenges governments face in managing immigration flows.Many of the migrants themselves had more pressing concerns, such as getting their families to safety and finding work. María José Gomez, 24, and Roselys Gutierrez, 25, a couple from Venezuela, said they had left...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Trump’s vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Stunning new revelations about former President Donald Trump’s fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid. A former White House aide this week described Trump as an unhinged leader with no regard for...
POTUS
BBC

Texas migrant deaths: Mexico blames poverty and US border crisis

"Poverty and desperation" led to the deaths of at least 50 migrants abandoned in a Texas lorry, Mexico's president has said. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed trafficking and "a lack of control" at the border - the worst case of migrant deaths due to smuggling in the US. Nearly two...
TEXAS STATE

