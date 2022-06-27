ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Citizens denied expected rate increases as private rates soar

By Stassy Olmos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tHDH_0gNmTZOC00

Two more Florida property insurers are no longer writing new business for homes in the state. This comes as Citizens Property Insurance Corps. received rate increase approval below the anticipated 11%.

Centauri Insurance and Bankers Insurance both attributed the pause on new policies to higher reinsurance costs this year. They add to the dozens of companies either halting new business in the state or pulling out of the state completely, in addition to the nine now in receivership.

As these companies stop adding new policies or drop customers with older roofs, more homeowners are signing with Citizens, which is supposed to be the state’s insurer of last resort.

Citizens told ABC Action News that they reached 900,000 policies last week. We’ve been following the numbers and found they’ve added nearly 100,000 since January 2022.

RELATED:

In January, Citizens requested a statewide increase of 11% for policies renewing from August 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and 12% for policies renewing after January 1, 2023, to comply with new caps put in place by the Florida Legislature in 2021.

WFTS

“We’ve had a rate cap in place since 2010. Prior to that, our rates were frozen for three years and that obviously put us behind the market then and now we have a rate cap,” explained Citizens Spokesperson Christine Ashburn.

On June 24, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation released their approved rate changes for 2022 , denying their request to increase rates to 11%, homeowners with multi-peril coverage will only see 6.4% rate increases. However, those with mobile homes will see increases closer to 11%.

Eight to ten percent rate increases are on track with the rest of the country, according to the Insurance Information Institute. But in Florida, most private companies are increasing rates by 30-50%.

“Of course, we know so many homeowners are seeing renewal bills at 50%, 75%, 100% or more than what they paid just last year. Pretty rough. This just does not stop and until you stop the flow of these roof schemes, which leads to the litigation,” said Mark Friedlander a spokesman with the Insurance Information Institute.

It continues to upset the balance between us in the private market and make us more and more attractive,” Ashburn explained. “Right now, we're growing because really the market is, in many places, not writing… We're the cheapest 99% of the time.”

Below is the memo Bankers Insurance sent to Florida agents on June 15:

As you are well aware, the last several years have brought unprecedented challenges to the insurance industry. Reinsurance has become more expensive and less available in an already distressed market, forcing carriers to cease writing new business, non-renew policies, or close their doors entirely. Bankers is not immune to these challenges, and as a conservative AM Best rated carrier, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close new business binding for Personal Lines effective today, at 5:00 pm ET. We remain open for all Commercial Lines, Builders Risk and Flood. Every decision we make is in an effort to remain fiscally responsible to our agents and our policyholders.

We did not make this decision lightly. We understand the impact that this decision may have on our agents, and we appreciate your loyalty to Bankers over the last 46 years. Our financials remain strong, and our reinsurance program remains stable; we must be careful to grow responsibly to maintain our long-term financial strength for years to come.

Your Bankers Sales Team

Below is the memo Centauri sent to agents on June 14:

The last couple of years have been a tumultuous time in the Florida property market. Recently, we’ve witnessed several carriers entering receivership, non-renewing business, and eliminating new business offers. Through this, Centauri has remained dedicated to being fiscally responsible not only for our clients, but also for our agents.

A major component of our carrier financial accountability includes ensuring policy portfolios don’t outpace reinsurance purchases. With the recent announcements impacting the Florida marketplace, we’ve absorbed significantly more new business than anticipated. We wholeheartedly thank you for the overwhelming response in choosing Centauri for your customers. Your loyalty will contribute toward our stability and security as a Florida (and elsewhere) carrier for many years to come.

For Centauri to avoid surpassing reinsurance purchases, we will be implementing a New Business binding moratorium for Personal and Commercial lines policies effective June 15, 2022, for all Florida counties. As a reminder, all pending quotes will need to be bound and issued by 5 PM EST. This is a temporary measure in direct response to a volatile market and targeted at ensuring continued fiscal responsibility to our agent partners and customers.

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

145 new laws go into effect in Florida July 1st, many will save you money

(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 269 bills this year, vetoed 11 and now 145 of the new laws are set to go into effect tomorrow, July 1st. That includes measures on abortion, gender identity instruction in public schools, grandparent visitation and Florida citrus. Plus, the $109.9 billion budget that contains a state gas tax exemption that takes place in October and several other sales tax holidays. The tax breaks will save Floridians a record $1.24 billion through the next fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
The Daily South

11 Major Mistakes to Avoid on a Florida Vacation, According to a Longtime Floridian

If there's any state whose reputation precedes it, perhaps it's Florida. And while you might think you know our beaches, theme parks and all the family fun that awaits around every corner here, there's always another surprise in store in this state known for outdoor adventures, watery escapades and cool little beach towns you can enjoy all year long.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#Insurance Policies#New Policies#Centauri Insurance#Bankers Insurance#Abc Action News#The Florida Legislature
fox35orlando.com

4 natural springs in Central Florida to visit this summer

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Why not cool down during a visit to a natural spring. Florida is home to many large springs, more than any other state in the nation, and there are beautiful ones right here in the Orlando area. These bodies of water in particular typically range between 66 and 97 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Longboat Observer

Florida aviary enthusiasts flock to photograph the nation's emblem

In speaking with friends from outside Florida, University Park's Susan Beausang often mentions she had just come back from photographing bald eagles. "They are amazed to hear I can go out and photograph a bald eagle here in Florida," Beausang said. Surprise, indeed, Florida ranks third in the U.S. with...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free

The Fourth of July weekend calls for all sorts of items such as grills, canoes, camping gear orevent tickets. Ahead of the weekend, Floridian shoppers can have a sales-tax break for Freedom Week, which runs from July 1-7. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Disney employees backing out of home buying, costing realtors big time

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some Central Florida realtors say more Disney employees continue to back out of buying homes after the Walt Disney Company decided to postpone the relocation of several positions from California to Florida. "I was like, this is gonna cause some stir in our clientele, cause so many...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gas prices decline 21 cents in two weeks. The reason why is a bummer

Gas and oil prices are heading in the right direction, finally. But the reasons why might be no cause for celebration. Traders drove down the price of U.S. crude oil 11% over the past two weeks and gas prices followed suit, dropping 21 cents a gallon from Florida’s record high of $4.89 set on June 13, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy