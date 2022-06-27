ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Whole Woman’s Health of South Bend remains open amid overturning of Roe v. Wade

WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several new traffic alerts here in Michiana that you...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

South Bend Common Council recruiting students for ‘Youth Advisory Council’

Indiana Michigan Power upgrading some South Bend streetlights to LED lights. The lights could help make the city a little safer by improving visibility on public roads. The scammers are calling victims regarding alleged “warrants,” and they’re telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants lifted or “resolved.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend church broken into, vandalized

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police are investigating after a South Bend church was broken into and vandalized, the South Bend Police Department reported. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Our Lady of Hungary Church in the 700 block of West Calvert Street for a possible burglary.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Library hosts 'Summer Reading' program

The fire started at Vorpal Gaming, but firefighters still aren't sure what exactly started it. South Bend Common Council recruiting students for ‘Youth Advisory Council’. They're looking for four incoming high schoolers to fill the spots of students who recently graduated.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Michiana, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
South Bend, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
South Bend, IN
City
Michiana, MI
Local
Michigan Government
South Bend, IN
Health
WNDU

Medical Moment: Climate change's impact on allergies

Michigan State Trooper honored for actions during traffic stop in Niles. Trooper Jason DeVries was honored during the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet Tuesday night. Updated: 39 minutes ago. This isn't the first time the Proud Boys have targeted library Pride Month events this year. Notre Dame...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Notre Dame hosts community blood drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame hosted a community blood drive on Wednesday. It took place from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Donors received a $15 gift card to Mimmo’s Pizza in Mishawaka and a $10 gift card to Martin’s Super Markets. “So, when...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

City discusses remediation work for LaSalle Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In light of contamination concerns, the City of South Bend holds a public information session Tuesday night to talk about remediation work for Lasalle Park and Beck’s Lake. People gathered at the Charles Black Community Center, as the city discussed the contractor and timeline...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Cancer#Pro Choice#Pro Life
WNDU

Warrant served regarding drug investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend. It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation. Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made. Reports will now be submitted to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Local golf worker battles MS with family by his side

Indiana Michigan Power upgrading some South Bend streetlights to LED lights. The lights could help make the city a little safer by improving visibility on public roads. The scammers are calling victims regarding alleged “warrants,” and they’re telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants lifted or “resolved.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

St. Joseph County Health Dept. shares health equity report

The scammers are calling victims regarding alleged “warrants,” and they’re telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants lifted or “resolved.”. Travel trouble hits close to home in Michiana. Updated: 7 minutes ago. From rising...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WNDU

5,000 diapers donated to Berrien County Health Department

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) — An organization dedicated to helping mothers and infants, delivered 5,000 diapers to the Berrien County Health Department in hopes of helping families in need. Volunteers loaded dozens of diaper boxes at Temple B’nai Shalom, then caravanned to the county health department where they unloaded...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
max983.net

Road Work Planned on U.S. 6 in Marshall County

Bridge deck work is planned on U.S. 6 near Bremen on or after Tuesday, July 5. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say Superior Construction Company will close the bridge on U.S. 6 between Miami Trail and State Road 331 for approximately two weeks for a bridge deck overlay project. The...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Inflation impacting fireworks sales across Michiana

A group of Michigan doctors is sharing their concerns about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Niles man sentenced for shooting Michigan State Trooper. Isaac Ntabaazi will serve a minimum of 11 years and eight months in prison. Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified. Updated: 50...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Travel trouble hits close to home in Michiana

The fire started at Vorpal Gaming, but firefighters still aren't sure what exactly started it. South Bend Common Council recruiting students for ‘Youth Advisory Council’. They're looking for four incoming high schoolers to fill the spots of students who recently graduated.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy