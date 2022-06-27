ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagoville, TX

Josh Duggar transferred to Texas prison after sentenced to 12 years

5newsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Duggar was released from the Washington...

www.5newsonline.com

MySanAntonio

Man who sold pistol to hostage-taker in Texas pleads guilty

DALLAS (AP) — A man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI early this year pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Henry “Michael”...
DALLAS, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

4 new murder charges for accused serial killer

Accused senior living serial killer Billy Chemirmir was indicted on four additional capital murder charges in Texas, bringing the total against him to 22. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced the indictments Tuesday are for the deaths of Marilyn Bixler, 90; Diane Delahunty, 79; Helen Lee, 82; and Mamie Miya, 93. All were murdered in 2017.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Man gets life in prison in fatal shooting of Texas officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth, Texas, police officer, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday gave Timothy Huff, 36, a life sentence without possibility of parole in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. The Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Judge postpones pre-trial hearing for man accused in 'honor killings' of daughters, Yaser Said

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Judge Chika Anyiam postponed the pre-trial hearing for Egyptian-born Yaser Said, 65, who's accused of killing his teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah on New Year's Eve 2007. After Judge Anyiam said the hearing wouldn't start on June 30, Said asked if he could read from some handwritten papers he was holding. The judge then asked if he had discussed what he was going to say with his attorney. After a brief discussion, Said didn't make any statements and was escorted out of the courtroom.  Sarah was 17 and her sister Amina was 18-years-old when they were found fatally shot...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

ATF-Dallas Issues Stark Warning Amid Machine Gun Possession Conviction

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A North Texas man who rapped about having a machine gun converter was convicted of possessing a machine gun in a federal court in Fort Worth. 25-year old Keidric Bbrown was pulled over by an Arlington police officer in mid-January after noting that his insurance had expired, According to a press released from the u-s attorney’s office.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Chemirmir indicted for additional cases of capital murder of Frisco, Plano women

A Collin County grand jury has indicted Billy Chemirmir for additional cases of capital murder, Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday. The indictments involve accusations of murdering Marilyn Bixler, age 90, in Frisco on Sept. 17, 2017; Diane Delahunty, age 79, in Plano on Dec. 3, 2017; Helen Lee, age 82, in Frisco on Sept. 2, 2017; and Mamie Miya, age 93, in Plano on Dec. 8, 2017.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

More murders going unsolved nationally, but Dallas-Fort Worth may be getting less credit than they deserve

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  Five years after her son's murder, Bridgett Williams is still trying to piece together what happened."I can talk about him now without crying, and so I'm proud of myself for that," she told CBS 11.Grady Dunn was on his way home in January of 2017, when another driver rear-ended him, pulled a gun, and tried to rob him. Grady hit the gas and was shot. Dallas police found video of the other car, but never identified the shooter."No one's ever been brought to justice. Don't know if people are looking into it anymore. Kind of feels...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
IRVING, TX
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Alexander Carillo IDed as suspect in Dallas shooting of Sebastian Pulido

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public's help in locating a man they suspect is responsible for the April 25 shooting that left Sebastian Pulido dead.Alexander Carrillo, 19, is described as a Latin American male who is 5'7" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police said not to approach him if you know his whereabouts and instead call 911.On April 25, Sebastian Pulido, 22, was found with gun shot wounds shortly after 10 p.m. at 2235 Harding Street. He was transported to an area hospital, but died of his injuries three days later.Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214.671.3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.   
DALLAS, TX
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Dallas man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 Amazon trucks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a nearly three month search, Dallas police located and arrested a man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks earlier this year.Police said that on June 30, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested Mical Ford, 36, on several warrants.In addition to a parole violation, Ford was charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery, and unlawfully use of a motor vehicle.Ford carried out the thefts with Nakemia Bryant, 42, who was arrested in March. The pair are accused of stealing five Amazon trucks carrying packages worth over $15,000. Police allege that one of the drivers was assaulted by the pair.Officers had been searching for Ford since March and were finally able to locate and take him into custody thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.Ford is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
Fast Casual

Freddy's making big plans for Texas

Wichita-based Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has 57 locations in the pipeline for the Dallas/Fort Worth areas as well as several counties in both East and West Texas. "Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy's resonates with the local communities across the state," CDO Andrew Thengvall said in a press release. " This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn't be more excited. These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy's craveable menu to the people of Texas."
TEXAS STATE

