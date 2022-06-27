ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Pro-Choice, Pro-Life rallies take place in South Bend

 3 days ago

South Bend church broken into, vandalized

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police are investigating after a South Bend church was broken into and vandalized, the South Bend Police Department reported. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Our Lady of Hungary Church in the 700 block of West Calvert Street for a possible burglary.
Notre Dame hosts community blood drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame hosted a community blood drive on Wednesday. It took place from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Donors received a $15 gift card to Mimmo’s Pizza in Mishawaka and a $10 gift card to Martin’s Super Markets. “So, when...
South Bend Library hosts 'Summer Reading' program

South Bend Common Council recruiting students for 'Youth Advisory Council'. They're looking for four incoming high schoolers to fill the spots of students who recently graduated.
South Bend Common Council recruiting students for ‘Youth Advisory Council’

Indiana Michigan Power upgrading some South Bend streetlights to LED lights. The lights could help make the city a little safer by improving visibility on public roads.
Medical Moment: Climate change's impact on allergies

Michigan State Trooper honored for actions during traffic stop in Niles. Trooper Jason DeVries was honored during the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet Tuesday night.
Local golf worker battles MS with family by his side

Indiana Michigan Power upgrading some South Bend streetlights to LED lights. The lights could help make the city a little safer by improving visibility on public roads.
South Bend abortion clinic remains open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled 50 years of legal precedent and overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. The move was expected because a draft version of the...
Mural unveiled in honor of Rio Allred in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered in Elkhart for the unveiling of a mural to honor Rio Allred. Allred would have turned 13-years-old on Thursday. Rio took her own life back in March after being bullied at school. To those that knew her, Rio was all about spreading kindness and...
Notre Dame wearing green for Sept. 17 game against Cal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Athletics announced on Thursday afternoon that the Irish football team will be wearing green for its Sept. 17 game against Cal at Notre Dame Stadium. In collaboration with this announcement, there have been a limited number of tickets released in advance of the...
Inflation impacting fireworks sales across Michiana

A group of Michigan doctors is sharing their concerns about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Niles man sentenced for shooting Michigan State Trooper. Isaac Ntabaazi will serve a minimum of 11 years and eight months in prison. Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified. Updated: 50...
32nd Arts in Bloom garden walk in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 32nd annual Arts in Bloom Garden Walk showcased beauty in South Bend’s neighborhoods. This year, seven gardens were selected in the neighborhoods of Springwood Estates, Arlington Heights, and Woodland Hills. For $20 online and $25 in person, the public was invited to take...
Travel trouble hits close to home in Michiana

South Bend Common Council recruiting students for 'Youth Advisory Council'. They're looking for four incoming high schoolers to fill the spots of students who recently graduated.
Death investigation underway in Benton Harbor

Whole Woman's Health of South Bend remains open amid overturning of Roe v. Wade. Leaders at Whole Woman's Health of South Bend spoke about what to expect as state leaders make decisions about abortion laws for Hoosiers.
Fireworks shows in Michiana

(WNDU) - Here’s a list of fireworks shows that are planned to take place here in Michiana to celebrate Independence Day!. This list could change based on additional shows or postponements of shows due to the weather. Indiana. Akron: Monday, July 4 – Pike Memorial Park, 10 p.m. EDT...
Warrant served regarding drug investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend. It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation. Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made. Reports will now be submitted to...
Holiday travel ramps up ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether you are hitting the road, heading on a train, or hitting the airport, officials say holiday travel will be high this weekend. “We are really excited about the holiday travel season. Ever since we have been recovering from the pandemic, people want to get out and travel again. We are seeing are planes fly very full. Passengers are happy to be getting out of town and do all those things that they haven’t been able to do for the past two years,” South Bend International Airport Vice President of Marketing Julie Curtis says.
City discusses remediation work for LaSalle Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In light of contamination concerns, the City of South Bend holds a public information session Tuesday night to talk about remediation work for Lasalle Park and Beck’s Lake. People gathered at the Charles Black Community Center, as the city discussed the contractor and timeline...
