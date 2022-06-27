Pro-Choice, Pro-Life rallies take place in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether you are hitting the road, heading on a train, or hitting the airport, officials say holiday travel will be high this weekend. “We are really excited about the holiday travel season. Ever since we have been recovering from the pandemic, people want to get out and travel again. We are seeing are planes fly very full. Passengers are happy to be getting out of town and do all those things that they haven’t been able to do for the past two years,” South Bend International Airport Vice President of Marketing Julie Curtis says.

