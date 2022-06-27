ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 9 new deaths, 3,491 new cases

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 3,491 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Baystate Health reporting 58 inpatient cases of COVID-19

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,211
  • 5-9 years: 712
  • 10-14 years: 711
  • 15-19 years: 893
  • 20-29 years: 3,331
  • 30-39 years: 3,482
  • 40-49 years: 2,504
  • 50-59 years: 2,792
  • 60-69 years: 2,319
  • 70-79 years: 1,349
  • 80+ years: 865

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 68,226 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,948,775 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 3,254 new individuals have tested positive with 5,017,742 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.37%

Hospitalizations:

There are 482 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 41 patients that are in intensive care units, 9 patients intubated, 303 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 138 (29%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,491
  • Total Cases: 1,760,896
  • New Deaths: 9
  • Total Deaths: 19,676

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 198
  • Total Cases: 158,557
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 1,225

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,402,627
  • Booster doses administered: 3,666,997

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

  • 11.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 256
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 146,615
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,843

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 109
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 33,385
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 364

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 37
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,234
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 97
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,816
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 394

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 295 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,437 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 13,272 new tests reported with a total of 16,043,832.

