ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Some worry overturning of Roe v. Wade will lead to new efforts to restrict private life

By Eva Zymaris
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljyWO_0gNmS8vH00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to ban abortion has sent shockwaves across the country. There is concern other rights might be next.

“This is an institution that’s designed to serve the justice in America,” said Beth Kerrigan of West Hartford. “It’s now corroded because, deceitfully, they all responded before confirmation that this was the law of the land. That Roe vs. Wade had set a precedent.”

Kerrigan told News 8 the last few days have ushered in a range of emotions. She and her wife, Jody Mock, were lead plaintiffs in the case that led to Connecticut’s legalization of same-sex marriage. She said they’ve fought hard to get to this point, and they’re worried about what could happen.

“I think that’s what is so disturbing, to witness what’s going on,” Kerrigan said. “These justices are making these sweeping changes to our lives.”

CT abortion clinics prepare for influx in patients

This fear stems from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion on this precedent-breaking decision. In it, he urged his colleagues to reconsider other past landmark decisions.

“He specifically mentions a Connecticut case, Griswold v. Connecticut, which is about access to contraception. Lawrence v. Texas, gay sex. Obergefell, same sex marriage as these other liberty rights,” said Katherine Kraschel, executive director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy at Yale Law School.

In the court’s majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said this decision only applied to abortion. However, it’s believed by some this could be a preview of what’s to come.

Anti-abortion centers to grow, wield more influence post-Roe

“The justices say in the dissent that it’s like Justice Alito is describing a Jenga tower and that they’re just removing one block,” Kraschel said. “That the rest of the tower of all these other liberty rights, like gay marriage, and access to contraception, are still fine and stable. But I think the dissent captures well, to say this one block has been removed, but it might compromise the integrity of the rest of the rights that are guaranteed under the same rationale.”

Meanwhile, others have celebrated this news and said overturning Roe v. Wade was long-overdue. They’re hoping these other decisions will be revisited.

Both sides have said they will continue this fight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Enfield police seize 6,000 bags of heroin during traffic stop

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Enfield Police Department shared that a large number of narcotics were seized during a traffic stop on Sunday night. Enfield police arrested Romancito Santiago Roman, 42, of Rochester, New York, on the following charges: possession with the intent to sell and distribute narcotics, improper use of license plate, failure to […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shooting of 2-year-old in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy in Waterbury turned himself into the Waterbury Police Department. Kharis Samuels, 20, faces charges of assault in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Meriden police arrest alleged home invasion and assault suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Friday who was allegedly behind a March home invasion and assault. On March 2, Meriden police responded to a call that a female had been pistol-whipped in the head with a firearm at a Meriden residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they […]
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Griswold, CT
State
Texas State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Clarence Thomas
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#New Justice#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#Ct#Yale
AOL Corp

With Roe v. Wade defunct, a 'poverty shock' is coming

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had secured the federal right to obtain an abortion. Now a political earthquake is likely to ensue. Abortion protections have been in place since the court’s decision in 1973, and polls show roughly two-thirds of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Roe v Wade: The world reacts to US abortion ruling

The US Supreme Court's overturning of the constitutional right to abortion is being felt in countries across the world, where activists on both sides of the debate have been explaining what it means to them. Our correspondents in Italy, El Salvador, India, Ireland and Canada report on the reverberations being...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Two mothers, two views: the fight over Roe v. Wade

NEW YORK CITY – Two mothers, each on different sides of the debate over Roe v. Wade, spoke to Fox News Digital as America awaits a Supreme Court decision on the fate of abortion laws. Last month, Politico published a leaked draft opinion that indicated the Supreme Court is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade with Dobbs decision

The conservative majority of the Supreme Court overturned the landmark precedent on abortion rights on Friday, voting to strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion nationwide. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion, a draft of which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy