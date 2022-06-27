Tulsa Police Search For Suspect After Man Found Shot To Death In Car

Tulsa Police said they are searching for the person who shot and killed a man near Admiral and Delaware. Officers said they have few leads.

TPD said they found 43-year-old Tony Morrison shot to death in his car.

TPD Officer Danny Bean said around 3 a.m. Monday morning, they were called to the area for a car crash. However, when they arrived they found Morrison shot inside his car.

"We do see it routinely, you can never think that’s what you’re going to go in to, everything can change dramatically and fast,” Bean said.

They said there were several bullet holes in Morrison's driver's side door, but it's unclear how many times he was shot before he died.

Police said they found several shell casings near the car, leading them to believe the shooting took place right where the car was stopped.

Neighbor Keith Rohrboch said this makes he and his fiancé feel very nervous to live in this area.

He said he moved here from outside Philadelphia and didn’t expect this level of crime.

"I’ve been involved in something like this before where I’m from, but it's been so long I thought I was away from, it caught me off guard, everyone tells me this area is bad but now I’m seeing it first hand, it’s actually really bad right here,” Rohrboch said.

He said he heard several gun shots happening right outside his window. He said because of that, he and his fiancé are wanting to move away.

"Pop, pop, pop, pop; I was like I know a gun, that’s definitely a gun,” Rohrboch said. “It was quite a bit, I don’t know how many shots exactly, I heard two different sets.”

Anna Monzon also lives in the area and said they will be spending less time outside out of precaution.

“We were surprised, it’s not something that happens on a normal basis, there is too much transit we were in a big shock,” Monzon said.

Tulsa Police said they do not have any possible suspects at this time but they are still investigating.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers anonymously, at 918-596-COPS.