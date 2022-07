A 12-year-old Colleton County girl is fighting for her life after being struck in the leg with bullets that riddled her home in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds from a vehicle into a Red Root Road residence. Several bullets went through the doublewide home’s siding and into the house. The child was inside the residence when she was struck in the leg with at least one bullet.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO