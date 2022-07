Have you received your relief check yet in the mail? You can track yours and find the status with an easy to access Maine state website. The first round of checks were sent out about a month ago. Many Mainers have already gotten their checks while others are still waiting. In fact, over 500,000 relief checks have been sent to Maine residents since the start of June, according to WGME.

