ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Oregon Parks becoming more accessible for mobility challenged individuals

By KATU Staff
kpic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIGARD, Ore. — Oregon parks are adding more locations for brand-new all-terrain wheelchairs. The chairs are designed to help...

kpic.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

POINT buses adding Portland-Eugene express service

SALEM, Ore. — ODOT's POINT bus service is adding back two runs between Portland and Eugene, just in time for summer travel. Starting July 1, travelers will be able to ride buses on an express schedule, stopping only in Salem, each way. “Adding these two runs will almost bring...
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tigard, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
Tigard, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
City
Tigard, OR
kpic

Portland's famous Salt & Straw addresses Roe v Wade decision

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s popular ice cream company Salt & Straw is voicing its concern after the overturning of Roe v Wade. “We are deeply disappointed and devastated over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. We know from experience that these types of restrictions put women’s health at great risk and we must act to protect the health and well-being of our team - and every woman in this country. As of today, Salt & Straw will reimburse travel expenses for all team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The safety of our team is, and has always been, our top priority and we remain committed to protecting their right to access the care they need.”
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Wildfire burns 42,000 acres near the Idaho/Oregon border near Vale

VALE, Ore. (CBS2) — A grass fire has burned an estimated 42,000 acres near the Idaho/Oregon border, the Bureau of Land Management reports. The Willowcreek Fire started Wednesday night, and Interstate-84 was initially closed due to the smoke. The fire is about 45 percent contained and due to lighter winds, the fire is not expected to spread as much as it did Tuesday.
VALE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion Post
kpic

Johnson calls Portland 'City of Roaches'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon race for governor was in the spotlight of The New York Times on Tuesday, as the paper's "Morning Newsletter" focused on the unique race between three powerhouse women – former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, former state Rep. Christine Drazan, and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

OSHA smoke rules to kick in for Oregon workers

EUGENE, Ore. — As the summer heats up, a new set of OSHA smoke rules are about to kick in for Oregon workers. Wildfire season is as well. And if you normally work outside, OSHA wants you to remember smoke rules that involve:. requiring employers to perform an exposure...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Foster child missing, police searching Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help find 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon. Cannon is a foster child and went missing on May 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, basketball shorts, and Nike slip-on shoes. Officials believe...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Night time water rescue plucks two from Columbia River piling

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. — Monday night, June 29, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request for Fire Boat 24, from Columbia River Fire and Rescue, to assist with a "Marine event with a person in the water". Officials said two uninjured subjects, both wearing life jackets, had popped...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kpic

Health experts sound the alarm on fentanyl use by teens

PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon Health and Sciences University hosted a panel of experts sounding the alarm tonight on the dangers of fentanyl and the impacts it's having on teenagers throughout the state. Fentanyl has exacerbated substance use and changed the drug market because it's cheaper, has a higher potency, it's...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Mt. Angel mayor, longtime community leader Don Fleck dies

MT. ANGEL, Ore. — The mayor of Mt. Angel, Don Fleck, died at his home on Sunday of natural causes. He had been the mayor for the past year-and-a-half, and also served two terms as city councilor in recent years. He was also the former Mt. Angel Fire Chief...
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
kpic

Phone scammers impersonating police, court officials

PORTLAND, Ore. — Scammers are targeting residents of Oregon and Washington, this time posing as a Portland Police Lieutenant, and an employee of the Clark County Superior Court. Portland Police say citizens have been receiving calls from someone pretending to be Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard. The callers are told they...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy