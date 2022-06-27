ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bristol Tennessee Police Department to host Camp Challenge

By Emily Hibbitts
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) announced it is sponsoring a week-long camp for elementary and middle school students.

“Camp Challenge has become a favorite event in our community each summer because it creates the opportunity for kids and police officers to come together in a fun environment,” said Lt. Greg Brown of the BTPD’s Support Services Unit. “We’ve planned a long list of activities everyone will enjoy, but more importantly, we’ve also set aside time to develop one-on-one relationships between the officers who serve our community and the young people who live here.”

The week-long camp, led by BTPD officers and funded by the City of Bristol Tennessee, will offer arts and crafts, swimming, outdoor games, field trips, SWAT team, demonstrations from the police department’s K9 unit and more.

The camp will be held Monday, July 18 – Friday, July 22 for ages 9 to 11 and Monday, July 25 – Friday, July 29 for ages 12 to 14.

Applications are due July 1 and can be picked up at City Hall and returned to the Bristol Tennesse Police Department in person or by mail to BTPD, 801 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN, 37620. For more information contact Officer Storme Rivera at srivera@bristoltn.org.

