Troutdale, OR

I-84 reopens in Columbia River Gorge after crash, fuel spill

By Associated Press
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — State transportation officials closed Interstate 84 Monday between Troutdale and The Dalles in Oregon along the Columbia River for hours Monday because of a crash that resulted in a fire and fuel spill....

idahonews.com

oregontoday.net

clayconews.com

