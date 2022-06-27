ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

New Maryland Abortion Care Access Law To Take Effect

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Planned Parenthood Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

With the country rife in turmoil amid the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, Maryland is doubling down on its plan to become a safe state for women seeking abortion care.

Officials announced that nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and midwives will be allowed to perform abortions, and insurance companies will still cover the procedure under a law that goes into effect this week.

Maryland is one of a dozen states that announced they will be preserving abortion access to women up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Moving forward, the state is expected to put a constitutional amendment up to a vote that would preserve women’s rights to secure access to abortion.

"It’s going to be a different world,” Ariana Kelly (D-Montgomery), a leading abortion rights advocate in the General Assembly, said in an interview with Maryland Matters. “Yesterday and tomorrow, totally different worlds.”

