ICode will offer STEM learning programs throughout the year after the facility is completed. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) STEM education and coding school iCode is wrapping up construction at 25282 Hwy. 290, Ste. 260, Cypress. The STEM center will hold summer camps at nearby Anchor Church starting July 11 until the facility is ready. In addition to hosting summer camps, the facility will offer iCode’s signature Belt Program after school and will be available to host birthday parties, game nights, parents’ night out events, Scout coding badge classes and day camps. iCode has 48 locations across the globe. 832-653-9010. www.icodeschool.com/cypress.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO