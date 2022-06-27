ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Indiana Democrats discuss Roe V. Wade, and how it will impact the state

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHII) - Members of the Indiana Democratic Party came together in Terre Haute to address the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Last week...

