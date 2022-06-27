ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

6 questions with Curtis basketball standout Zoom Diallo: Is he on the verge of becoming a big name nationally?

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soky3_0gNmOdZv00

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Zoom Diallo is on quite a hot streak - and it's not even the regular season of Curtis High School basketball.

After strong showings at the Section 7s and the IMG Under Armour Camp in June, the class-of-2024 point guard is quickly rising on a national scene as a top-50 recruit (as well as the state's top junior to be).

At the 2022 Curtis Summer Shootout over the weekend, SBLive WA sat down with Diallo for a quick question-and-answer session:

Q: Playing in the Curtis Summer Shootout is a cool anniversary for you - it is the first time you put on a Vikings’ uniform in your home state as a seventh grader. What do you remember about that?

A: "Quick little story how I even got to varsity (in the summer of 2018): I was playing JV in seventh grade, and I was killing it and doing my stuff - me and Devin (Whitten) were both killing it. But I was just small, though. Then we went to Oregon State team camp, and I believe somebody got hurt or got tired, and Coach (Turner) Cagle called up one of the JV kids on my team, ‘Hey do you want to come play?’And the kid was like, ‘Coach, I am tired and I don’t know if I can play!’ So Coach Cagle asked Coach (Tim) Kelly if I should call Zoom. He calls me up and says, ‘Zoom, do you want to play varsity and get up to the Oregon State main court?” I was like, ‘Yep, got you, coach, I am on my way!’ We were at Dutch Bros. (Coffee), so I ran back to the hotel, got my stuff and ran back to the main gym. That is how I started playing varsity.

"That whole seventh grade summer, I was really just a shooter. I was too small and I couldn’t drive against guys - they were bigger. So I was just a shooter. Coach Kelly put me in certain minutes. Then I got more minutes, so I got used to it. But I just remember I had fun. Seeing me play now, I low-key remember that I was really little playing in these same tournament and same summer leagues. It was really crazy."

Q: It’s been a few months since you guys won the Class 4A championship in the Tacoma Dome. What about that last game against top-ranked and undefeated Mount Si sticks with you the most?

A: "Just going into the game, the odds were against us. So that stayed with us, and we were able to pull out that win against a such big-name team, and undefeated Mount Si team. That sticks out. And the fact we played hard the whole (36) minutes going to overtime. When they went on that 8-0 run, some teams would be like, ‘Damn, man!’ and try and force stuff. We kept our composure and we kept going . We put our heads down and kept going and kept going."

Q: I know you are starting to hear it - "Zoom is blowing up recruiting-wise." You had a great weekend in Arizona at the Section 7s and also in Florida at the IMG Under Armour Camp. The University of Arizona just offered you a scholarship. What is your feeling about the way your name is starting to get out there as a national recruit?

A: "I mean, it’s all a blessing. Everything that is coming my way is a blessing. But as I was growing up, as I trained, this is something that I wanted. I wanted to have … my name out there. Now everything that comes my way, I use it as a motivation and a blessing. I remember when I got those first couple of offers, I went into the gym the next morning like it was motivation. I couldn’t stop working. So everything comes my way, like I am saying again, it is a blessing. It gives me motivation. It keeps me working."

Q: What is it about your skill set that big-time college coaches are now starting to realize and see about you?

A: "They see, one, I am a bigger type of point guard. And my vision and my pace - I am not a rush guard. I am able to run a team, and I am able to do all the little things a guard can do, especially at a young age as a sophomore. That is what they like to see. I think I can score at all three levels."

Q: Given that your father has a limousine business, how many times have you cruised in a stretch limo?

A: "I have driven in it a few times. He even drove me to an AAU tournament in it … He’s used that job as a side hustle because he works on the military base. When planes come in, he makes sure all their stuff is ready before they fly out. And he drives the limo on the weekends, and it is kind of different. You don’t see too many people you know whose dad is a limousine driver. But when he takes me places in it, I kind of feel like a little big time, I am not going to lie. It is cool. It is getting me ready for when I get to the big leagues."

Q: Thursday night was the NBA Draft. How much did you pay attention? How of an impact did it have on you watching the three guys from Washington (Paolo Banchero, Tari Eason, MarJon Beauchamp) get drafted in the first round?

A: "When I watched Paolo, Tari and MarJon, every time they said their name, I felt chills. Growing up, I watched them play. Them being around the area, and the year before that with Malachi Flynn, who I am close with - those two years seeing that, it’s like, ‘OK, I’ve really got a shot at this being from my hometown.’ It gives me more motivation, more confidence. It’s kind of crazy seeing those guys and the work they put in. Me watching them play, I know I can really do this.

"Imagine, on day, if they said, ‘Zoom Diallo!’"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwdawgpound.com

#Woof: UW Lands Their QB in 2023 Class

Happy afternoon Husky fans. The Husky coaches got another commit this afternoon when 3-star Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from TF Riggs HS, SD committed to UW. Kienholz visited UW this last weekend and the Husky staff clearly convinced him to head to Montlake next season, the furthest of his final choices from home. Connecting with a South Dakota QB wasn’t an issue though for the UW staff as head coach Kalen DeBoer is himself a South Dakota native and OC/QB coach Ryan Grubb coached with DeBoer in the state for several years.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

4-Star DL Anthony James Goes In-Depth on his Commitment to Washington

After arriving in Seattle on Thursday, June 23rd, it didn’t take long for four-star defensive lineman Anthony James to announce his commitment to Washington. The product of Wylie East (Texas) High School and former Texas A&M commit is currently the highest-rated recruit in head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first full recruiting class as head coach.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Just One Look, That’s All it Took for Sau Lefotu to Commit to Washington

On Sunday evening the Washington Huskies received the commitment from the starting defensive tackle on the number 1 high school team in the nation. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, the newest Washington commit patiently flew under the radar as his body healed. That’s not easy for someone who is 6’4 and 305 pounds while anchoring the defense of the top high school team in the nation, but that’s what happened when Sau Lefotu tore his ACL as a sophomore at St. John Bosco. By the end of his junior season, he was finally able to put on his navy, gold, and white 91.
WASHINGTON, CA
seattlemedium.com

Community Mourns The Loss of Joseph Staton, Jr.

Joseph “Joe” Staton Jr., executive director of the Central Area Youth Association (CAYA) and former professional baseball player for the Detroit Tigers transitioned suddenly on June 20. Staton and his wife, Rhonda Bailey Staton, were very active in the local Seattle community and have supported each other’s endeavors for the 31 years of their marriage.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Place, WA
Sports
Local
Washington College Basketball
State
Florida State
City
University Place, WA
City
Snoqualmie, WA
Snoqualmie, WA
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
City
Curtis, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
realdawghuskies.com

WOOF: Washington Lands Its QB in Lincoln Keinholz

Kalen DeBoer has his QB of the future in landing South Dakota Lincoln Keinholz. Since June 20th Washington has received 10 commitments including two today, joining in-state offensive lineman, Landen Hatchett. In the middle of Spring Football QB coach Ryan Grubb flew to South Dakota to check out Keinholz in...
WASHINGTON, CA
wsmag.net

Silverdale Race Track Comes Full Circle

Inevitably as you go through life, you have regrets — things you did or things should have done often come to mind. As a young lad, attending Junior High School in Silverdale, I often heard the roar of engines coming from Silverdale Speedway, but never thought to investigate. Many years later, after having met a number of folks who were part of the sights and sounds of Silverdale Speedway, I would come to appreciate what actually happened there.
SILVERDALE, WA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Seattle

If you live in Seattle, then you definitely know that this city has a lot to offer. There is not a single thing that you could think of that you can't find in Seattle. Any kind of activity and any kind of food you could think of, you can absolutely enjoy it in Seattle. And this also applies to great steaks since there are so many steakhouses and restaurants in Seattle that know how to prepare a good steak. No matter how you like it, you will definitely find a place that serves it just like it.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

‘Kirkland Native History Document’ spurs debate about Eastside Indigenous history

When the City of Kirkland published a document last week about the Native American history of that part of King County, one local historian wasn’t very happy. For even those who pay scant attention, this is an exciting and dynamic time to be interested in local history. With the intersection of the profound social change of the past few years and a decades-long expansion of what truly counts as history – along with the spread of social media – there’s never been more information available to those who seek to know about the past, and more channels for individuals and organizations who wish to share what they’ve found.
KIRKLAND, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malachi Flynn
Person
Marjon Beauchamp
KING 5

Former KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa receives one of Japan's highest honors

SEATTLE — Former KING 5 news anchor Lori Matsukawa received one of Japan's highest honors on Wednesday. Matsukawa is the recipient of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays in "recognition of her contributions in promoting friendly relations between Japan and the United States." She received the award during a small ceremony hosted by Japan's consul general in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Big#Nba Draft#Curtis High School#Sblive Wa#Oregon State#Dutch Bros
yieldpro.com

Kidder Mathews sells 120 total units in South Tacoma, Washington

Coventry Court IV Apartments, a garden-style apartment totaling 100 units located at 908 76th Street Court East in Tacoma, Washington, sold for $21,150,000 in an on-market sale by Kidder Mathews. The seller was an active Puget Sound investor, Goodman Real Estate. Brandon Lawler, Dylan Simon, and Jerrid Anderson of The...
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Seattle Sucks Because Services Cost Money, SCOTUS Hates the Environment, and Today Is Your Last Day to Steal a Catalytic Converter

Seattle sucks! Our friends over at FOX 13 reported that a new WalletHub study ranked Seattle as one of the worst-run U.S. cities. To make this determination, WalletHub weighed services in the country’s 150 largest cities against the total per capita budget. The study ranked Seattle number 18 in services. Not bad. But unfortunately, we cannot have good public programs in a major city without spending money! The study measured Seattle’s budget as 140th out of 150th (the closer to number one, the smaller the budget), but 18th in services. This put Seattle at 118 on the list for best-run city, which to WalletHub just means the best “deal” on public programs. They put fucking Nampa, Idaho as number one.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Burgers in Seattle

Of-the-moment smashes, classic doubles, international influences—burgers sustain us through good times and through uncertainty. Some chefs turned to burgers to stay afloat during 2020’s restaurant shutdown. Others have spent decades perfecting their patty grind and beef-to-bun ratio. Mercer Island. The roll-up garage doors aren’t affectation. The owners of...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Crosscut

Seattle doubled its hotel tax. Here's where the money is going

The pandemic cratered the tourism industry in Seattle. In the before-times, nearly 40 million tourists would visit the city and King County each year, almost 22 million of them staying overnight. It was an $8 billion industry and supported about 80,000 hotel and hospitality jobs in King County. In 2020,...
SEATTLE, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy