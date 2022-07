Teton County Search and Rescue was called out Monday for an assist of a senior citizen who became ill in the backcountry. The pageout came in around 11am Monday for an elderly man who needed help getting out of the backcountry during a horseback ride. During the ride in the Hoback Canyon area, the man began feeling unwell and was not able to continue. Wranglers helped him off his horse and waited with him in the shade until help arrived.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO