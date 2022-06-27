ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears Family Fest tickets go on sale tomorrow (June 28)

947wls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022’s Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest is set for Tuesday, August 9th, and tickets go on sale...

www.947wls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fast Casual

Soul & Smoke opening in Chicago events center

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of barbecue and comfort food in Chicago, is opening a walk-up eatery this week at Rockwell on the River, an events space in Chicago. Soul & Smoke's Avondale ghost kitchen will also move to the location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available, according to a company press release.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Where to Drink Outdoors in Bronzeville and Hyde Park

North Side and South Side residents might not be able to agree on much, but they do share a love of enjoying the city’s all-too-elusive nice weather by spending time drinking outside. The neighborhoods of Bronzeville and Hyde Park don’t have the flashy rooftops of downtown, but they both have a wide variety of excellent patios where diners can BYOB or enjoy a glass of wine or a signature cocktail while dining on Southern, Cajun, or Jamaican fare. There’s even a deck bar right at the 31st Street Beach perfect for really making the most out of a hot day.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Chicagobears Com
CHICAGO READER

After two years online, historic Chicago house collective the Chosen Few return to Jackson Park for a 30th-anniversary picnic and festival

I can’t imagine summer in Chicago without the Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, and that’s not just because this grassroots house-music gathering is celebrating its 30th annual installment (plus two years online during the pandemic). It’s also because house music—and Chicago—would be very different if it weren’t for the Chosen Few DJ collective. Chicago’s gay Black nightlife scene birthed house, and the Chosen Few helped turn it into a movement among young Chicagoans of color. At the time, the members of the Chosen Few were part of that demographic: Wayne Williams was still in high school when he founded the crew in 1977. The second permanent member was his stepbrother, Jesse Saunders—in 1984 he’d release what’s widely considered the first house 12-inch, “On and On”—and in 1978 the crew became a “Few” when Tony Hatchett joined. The collective took on four more members in the decades to come, adding Alan King (1980), Tony’s younger brother, Andre (1981), Terry Hunter (2006), and Mike Dunn (2012). The members haven’t all lived in the same place for most of that time, and their annual festival began as an excuse to get everyone together. It helped that the Hatchett family already hosted a reunion picnic behind the Museum of Science and Industry every Fourth of July, and in 1990 the rest of the Chosen Few showed up to spin informal DJ sets.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
947wls.com

Chicago Park District opening half of its Pools on July 5th

It’s summertime and one of the best ways to cool off is by taking a dip in the pool… but that may be a little more difficult than previous years. The Chicago Park District announced that it will be opening its pools on Tuesday, July 5th. But they will only be opening about half of them. Apparently, the Park District was only able to meet about 55% of its hiring goal for lifeguards.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Ribfest Addresses Ticket Holder Concerns and Schedule Alterations

The Exchange Club of Naperville is addressing complaints from ticket holders from this year’s Ribfest. The event, held from June 17 to June 20, saw some last minute cancellations and schedule changes. Friday night’s headliner, Toby Keith, had to pull out after disclosing that he had been battling cancer since last fall. Ashley McBryde had to cancel her Sunday concert, for what was noted as “unforeseen circumstances.”
WATN Local Memphis

"House music" may be a new wave to some, but not to everybody | Mid-South team of DJ's call themselves 'House of the Mid-South'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s one type of music that may be new to some, but the feel good beats of Chicago house music have been "jacking" bodies for decades. “That’s kind of like the history of House Music. You can’t break our soul we’ve been around for a longtime,” Shango Cooke, an ABC24 employee and member of House of the Midsouth said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Red Tricycle Chicago

The Hands-Down Best Bakeries in Chicago for Birthday Cakes

For a kid, there’s nothing more exciting than a birthday party. And having a great birthday cake—one that tastes good and looks cool—is an important part of their special day. No matter what your child’s superhero, video game or character obsession du jour may be, you will find a Chicago bakery to create a canvas for those candles. Here are our favorites. Make a wish!
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mixed reaction as DuSable Museum changes name

The nation’s oldest museum that showcases African American history and culture is now called the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. DuSable’s President Perri Irmer unveiled the new name during a special ceremony Juneteenth weekend. The event ushered in a new era as the DuSable stands at a critical crossroad in the museum’s 61-year history.
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Death of a Chicago conductor

Musicians across the city are mourning the loss of Terrance Gray. Mr. Gray’s career as a violinist and conductor garnered him national and international recognition. Born in Wisconsin, he began studying the violin with Elizabeth Grabow Mueller at the age of eight. Mr. Gray went on to study with Marc Zinger and Victor Aitay at DePaul University and later studied with Ruben Gonzalez. He served as concertmaster of the DePaul University Orchestra and as concertmaster of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Mr. Gray later became a founding member of Chicago Sinfonietta as well as embarking on the study of conducting.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy