‘This is an everybody problem’: Pensacola police, community activists seek solutions to gun violence

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Recent gun violence in Pensacola has community activists and police coming together to try to find solutions.

Just steps away from where two young adults were killed last week, leaders from across Pensacola met Monday morning to express their disgust with gun violence in Pensacola and Escambia County.

“Of course, this is unfortunate what has happened out here, but this isn’t the only place it’s happening at,” said Rodney Jones, president of the nonprofit Movement for Change. “It’s happening all around our city.”

Police said Cieric Parker, 24, and Dominique Bullard, 18, were shot and killed Wednesday at the Attucks Court apartment complex off Cervantes Street. Five people were shot at the Pelican’s Nest nightclub in downtown Pensacola just four days earlier. The suspects still on the run in both shootings.

“Everybody has to get involved. This isn’t a black problem. This isn’t a white problem — a Hispanic or Latino problem. This is an everybody problem,” said Jones. “So, I’m pleading with the community that everybody get involved and you can get involved by making a phone call. If you know who did this stuff, call in. Tell somebody.”

Police named 42-year-old Tavarras Vonshay Thomas as a suspect in the shooting death of Parker and Bullard. Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said he’s had enough of the violence in Pensacola.

“We’ve had way too many incidents of violence in our community. Way too many. When is enough enough? So I ask and plead with the community to stand up, to get involved, to create the change — the positive change that we need in our community,” said Randall. “I think it’s important for us all to work together. Get involved with our youth. Get involved with our families because those things are important.”

Community leaders hope if more people get involved with their families, fewer people will end up lost in tragedy.

“I want to challenge our community to step up in your living room first — to have that conversation,” said Pensacola pastor Marcel Davis. “These are minors who are being killed out here on the streets.“

Randall said he hopes the Pensacola community can come together to make a change.

“We have to change the dynamic and that starts today with each and every one of us and I ask the community — the greater community — to partner with us, to partner with me to take the journey,” said Randall. “It won’t be easy, but we have to do it for our future.”

Police are still seeking information on two shootings from last week. Thomas is wanted in the shooting at Attucks Court. No suspects have been named in the Pelican’s Nest shooting.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Pensacola Police.

