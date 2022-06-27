ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is an everybody problem’: Pensacola police, community activists seek solutions to gun violence

By Daniel Smithson
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Recent gun violence in Pensacola has community activists and police coming together to try to find solutions.

Just steps away from where two young adults were killed last week, leaders from across Pensacola met Monday morning to express their disgust with gun violence in Pensacola and Escambia County.

1-year-old left in hot car while mother went to bar: Escambia Co. deputies

“Of course, this is unfortunate what has happened out here, but this isn’t the only place it’s happening at,” said Rodney Jones, president of the nonprofit Movement for Change. “It’s happening all around our city.”

Police said Cieric Parker, 24, and Dominique Bullard, 18, were shot and killed Wednesday at the Attucks Court apartment complex off Cervantes Street. Five people were shot at the Pelican’s Nest nightclub in downtown Pensacola just four days earlier. The suspects still on the run in both shootings.

“Everybody has to get involved. This isn’t a black problem. This isn’t a white problem — a Hispanic or Latino problem. This is an everybody problem,” said Jones. “So, I’m pleading with the community that everybody get involved and you can get involved by making a phone call. If you know who did this stuff, call in. Tell somebody.”

Police named 42-year-old Tavarras Vonshay Thomas as a suspect in the shooting death of Parker and Bullard. Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said he’s had enough of the violence in Pensacola.

“We’ve had way too many incidents of violence in our community. Way too many. When is enough enough? So I ask and plead with the community to stand up, to get involved, to create the change — the positive change that we need in our community,” said Randall. “I think it’s important for us all to work together. Get involved with our youth. Get involved with our families because those things are important.”

Community leaders hope if more people get involved with their families, fewer people will end up lost in tragedy.

“I want to challenge our community to step up in your living room first — to have that conversation,” said Pensacola pastor Marcel Davis. “These are minors who are being killed out here on the streets.“

Randall said he hopes the Pensacola community can come together to make a change.

“We have to change the dynamic and that starts today with each and every one of us and I ask the community — the greater community — to partner with us, to partner with me to take the journey,” said Randall. “It won’t be easy, but we have to do it for our future.”

Police are still seeking information on two shootings from last week. Thomas is wanted in the shooting at Attucks Court. No suspects have been named in the Pelican’s Nest shooting.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Pensacola Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 7

Maria Bithos Peterson
3d ago

Instead of taking away guns from the good guys maybe you should focus on taking guns away from criminals that shouldn’t have them from the beginning.

Reply
7
Judy
2d ago

Maybe focus on the bad thugs that have the illegal guns and the whacked out people that need mental health. See something say something cause the next victim could be one of your own.

Reply
2
 

WPMI

Mobile Police target gangs with Operation Echo Stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Accordding to MPD, one of the missions of Mobile Police's Operation Echo Stop is to eradicate violent crime that has been rapidly emerging in the city. Since March 2022, soon after the initial launch of Operation Echo Stop, Mobile Police have arrested 44 individuals from different gangs throughout Mobile. Unfortunately, 13 of those suspects have already bonded out and are back on the streets.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 more shootings Wednesday night, sixth since June 27: Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two more “shots fired” scenes Wednesday night, marking the sixth similar situation since Monday, June 27. At around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, officers responded to Texas Street and Jefferson Street after receiving a “shots fire” call, according to a department news release. Officers found […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gun fight in Orange Grove community leaves neighbors terrified

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the second day in a row, there was a gun battle in broad daylight in Mobile. People in the Orange Grove community on edge, afraid of being hit by a stray bullet. This is after a shootout between two guys leaves two houses with bullet holes.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Two more charged in 14-year-old’s killing

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): A sixth person was charged in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old who was killed on Cheshire Drive South on Feb. 15. Sidney Collins, 20, is charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He is the sixth person charged in connection to this killing […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police: Man accused in Pensacola double homicide posted about ‘spraying’ bullets hours before shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of shooting and killing two young adults last week at a Pensacola apartment complex posted on Facebook about “spraying” bullets hours before the shooting happened, according to Pensacola Police. Tavarras Thomas, 42, turned himself in to police Tuesday night. Thomas is charged in the murders of 24-year-old […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Accused Gunman Easy to Spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You’ve heard of Dr. Seuss “Star Bellied Sneetches?” This week’s Fox10 News Fugitive Files’ suspect -an accused gunman-has stars on his face. This is 43 year old Larry Curry. You can see those stars, clearly, in his mug shot. According to Mobile Police, Curry asked a long-time friend for a ride from a convenience store. But once he got in the car, he and Curry started to argue over some “property” Curry said he wanted. The argument escalated until investigators say Curry pulled a gun, and shot the friend several times in the leg. The victim managed to get away. Curry hopped into a waiting SUV, and got away. He hasn’t been seen since.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD arrests fifth suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made a fifth arrest in the shooting death of a 14-year-old child. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Kelvin Estell, Jr., 22, as one of the subjects involved. Police said he is being charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fourth shooting in two days, no one injured: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to a “shots fired” scene at about 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. This comes one day after officers in the Mobile Police Department responded to three similar situations in the Mobile area Monday, June 27. According to a release, officers found two “unknown […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man wanted in double murder turns himself in: Pensacola Police

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man wanted on two murder charges turned himself in Tuesday, June 28, according to Pensacola Police.   Tavarras Vonshay Thomas, 42, turned himself into the Escambia County Jail He was wanted for two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. Pensacola Police believe Thomas may be involved in a shooting that […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

70-year-old arrested in Mobile for multiple felonies

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 28 after officers pulled him over on Lott Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. James Walker, 70, was pulled over on Lott Road around 4:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Walker stopped his vehicle and was arrested for charges including: […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at home with pellets, 1 charged with assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person in connection to an assault that happened at Kanode Road.  Chilton Graves, 20, was taken into custody after officers were called to Kanode Road for an assault Sunday, June 19. Officers believe Graves walked up to the victim’s home carrying what looked to be a revolver. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

