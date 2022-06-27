ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest on the status of Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

By Rebecca Grapevine
 3 days ago
Georgia’s “heartbeat law” banning abortions after the first six weeks won’t take effect until at least mid-July despite last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is asking...

New law could bring delivery robots to Georgia

Georgia is about to embark on a new form of transportation technology that fits the needs of the era of e-commerce. Legislation the General Assembly passed this year that takes effect on Friday will authorize “personal delivery devices” better known as delivery robots to ply the state’s highways and sidewalks.
WABE

Federal trial starts claiming Black voters disenfranchised by Georgia PSC elections

This story was provided by WABE content partner Georgia Recorder. Georgia‌ ‌Power’s plan to saddle its customers with a 12% electricity rate hike over the next three years will be decided by a Public Service Commission that’s the focus of a federal trial this week that claims Black residents suffer disproportionately from higher utility bills and are disenfranchised by the state regulator’s candidacy rules.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia Laws Governing Use of Fireworks

There are plenty of fireworks that are legal to use in Georgia as you celebrate the Fourth of July. The law states that the use of consumer fireworks is legal until 11:59 p.m. statewide around certain holidays: on January 1; the last Saturday and Sunday in May before Memorial Day; July 3 and 4; the first Monday in September for Labor Day; and December 31. Local governments can restrict times with a noise ordinance. Keep in mind that it’s illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of hospitals, nursing homes, jails or prisons, gas stations, refineries, helipads, electric plants and wastewater treatment plants. Fireworks are also forbidden in parks, recreational areas and historic sites. It’s also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

Police turn over controversial video from Georgia TikTok influencer

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia. The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of […]
PIKE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp speaks at GMA convention in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, thousands of people are expected to come to the Hostess City for the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention. State and city leaders, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, will be taking part. On Sunday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) took the stage, touting his record of bringing employment and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Albany Herald

More broadband connectivity coming to rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
GEORGIA STATE
