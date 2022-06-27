The latest on the status of Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

I was recently asked by a reporter with the AJC whether I “was planning to prosecute anyone who violates Georgia’s abortion law, once it goes into effect?” I provided the same answer I provide below, but believe expanding on the explanation will be helpful to the public in Newton and Walton Counties. It is not appropriate for a prosecutor, even the elected District Attorney, to have a blanket approach to a law with no regard to the facts and circumstances of the specific case. Further, it is not a proper use of prosecutorial discretion to refuse to prosecute a violation of a law without regard to the facts and circumstances of the specific case. This point of view seems to rarely, if ever, be expressed to or covered by the media.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO