The vote and sale are the latest developments for a shopping center city officials say has declined over the last 20 years. Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi says his company would like to turn the brown-brick shopping center into a better offering of retail, office space and mid-rise apartments. Lincoln Square's location along Interstate 30 would make the shopping center a powerful regional gateway, he says.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO