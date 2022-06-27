ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Mayor offers three-pronged approach to tackle housing crisis

By Jonathan Jackson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPc2e_0gNmNvFy00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Columbus grapples with a major housing crisis, Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced his plan to reduce homelessness and increase affordable housing throughout the city.

“The city of Columbus will lead the way, by streamlining our codes, policies, and processes, so that units can be built without unnecessary costs and delay,” Ginther said during a press conference Monday.

Criminalizing abortion a ‘mockery of justice,’ letter signed by Columbus city attorney says

The initiative is known as the Columbus Housing Strategy and consists of three key points, Ginther said: preserving existing housing affordability through city funds and other resources; investing in new housing through a $1.5 billion bond package, pending its support from voters in November; and including people of different racial and economic backgrounds to create diverse neighborhoods.

Ginther said he hopes the multi-pronged approach will entice local partners to further their commitments to combating the city’s housing shortage.

“Our housing scarcity is now a crisis, and today I’m calling on the public, private, non-profit sectors of our region, to address it, together,” he said.

Ohio equality score: Advocates say anti-LGBTQ+ bills are bad business

One of those partners is Otto Beatty III, president of the Columbus-based Otto Beatty Real Estate, whose family has decades of service and activism within Columbus.

“This fall, we will be providing 36 new living units to the near east side,” Beatty said during the press conference.

The real estate company’s goal, Beatty said, is to not only end the housing shortage, but also to keep people in the community.

Intel Ohio getting new $200M neighbor from vitamin company’s expansion

“Early interest has shown us that this is housing for people looking to remain in that neighborhood, return to that neighborhood or join that neighborhood,” Beatty said.

During the November general election, Columbus voters will be asked to approve a $1.5 billion bond package to expand affordable housing and finance capital improvements in the city — a measure the mayor’s office said will not increase taxes for local residents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees a jump in initial unemployment claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a slight decline of initial unemployment claims from the previous week, the latest data shows more people applied for help in the last week.   The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 13,482 initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 25. That’s an increase of 2,587 from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: June 30-July 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Independence Day Monday, there is no shortage of July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio this weekend.  As I Lay Dying: June 30 As I Lay Dying comes to Columbus with guests Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, and Brand of Sacrifice. Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.  Red, White […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Council to fund LGBTQ+ youth center program expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is providing the Kaleidoscope Youth Center with a $100,000 grant to expand their wellness programs. Erin Upchurch, Executive Director of Kaleidoscope Youth Center, said pre-pandemic the center was seeing about 5,000 engagements a year. Now, they are seeing 10,000. She said this funding not only will help them […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ginther
myfox28columbus.com

Amazon announces 500 new jobs in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon has announced 500 new jobs in the Columbus area as the company expands within Ohio. The open positions have a starting wage of $15 dollars an hour, comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, and more. According to officials, all hourly employees who have worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Reynoldsburg passed legislation Monday banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth. In a unanimous 6-0 vote, Reynoldsburg City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting licensed medical professionals from subjecting LGBTQ+ youth to conversion therapy. Reynoldsburg marks the ninth city in Ohio to enact a municipal ban on conversion therapy. Specifically, the ordinance said, […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
wosu.org

Mayor Ginther unveils new affordable housing plan for Columbus

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Monday a new effort to build more affordable housing. It's called the Columbus Housing Strategy. The strategy rests on three pillars: preserve existing housing affordability, invest in new housing, and inclusion--that is, addressing racial and economic disparities impacting neighborhoods. "Rising housing costs are causing vulnerable...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Real Estate Company#Mayor#Otto Beatty Real Estate
10TV

Columbus leaders urge for state lawmakers to pass restrictive gun laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther was joined Tuesday by other community leaders to call on state lawmakers to pass new laws to help in the efforts to end gun violence. “The Statehouse continues to move in the wrong direction. Stand your ground, now permit-less carry, putting our officers’ lives at risk more than ever before. More guns, less training, fewer permits are precisely what we do not need,” Ginther explained.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Utica school district settles $150K free speech suit

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) – On the same week that the United States Supreme Court paved the way for high school coaches to pray on the field, finding it is free speech, a Licking County school district agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a free-speech lawsuit filed by one of its students. The student was kicked […]
UTICA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NBC4 Columbus

Vendors playing a big role at Red, White and BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Red, White and BOOM! just days away, vendors are preparing for the festivities, with the local businesses playing a major role in the event. From stage set up at BOOM! Central, down to the food line up, it’s a tradition that many have missed during the last three years, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
tag24.com

Ohio officials will defy the state's strict anti-abortion law

Columbus, Ohio - In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the fight for abortion rights in Ohio is moving to the cities. Ohio's Republican-majority state legislature passed a "Heartbeat Bill" in 2019, which criminalizes abortion after around six weeks – before most people know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Construction Roundup: June 2022 Part 2￼

This month’s multi-part Construction Roundup photo feature includes some interested updates in installment number two!. We’ve travelled around Downtown, Franklinton, The Discovery District, Arena District, Italian Village, Short North, Weinland Park and University District to see what’s new and different and taller in June. We found several...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy