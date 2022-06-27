ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California voters will decide in November whether to make abortion a right under the state constitution

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide in November...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix's Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black, American Indian and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county. Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California's Inland Empire also had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic and American Indian residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Colorado GOP voters reject indicted clerk for election post

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republicans on Tuesday chose a former local official who pledged to keep politics out of running elections as their nominee for secretary of state over an indicted county clerk who gained national prominence by promoting conspiracy theories about voting machines. In spurning Mesa County Clerk...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton commissioners pass resolution to deprioritize enforcement of abortion laws

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton City Commission unanimously passed an informal resolution Wednesday that states the city won't prioritize the enforcement of abortion laws. Dayton city commissioners believe the state's six-week abortion pan with disproportionately affect underserved communities and women of color. The commission called it a good "first...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#The Associated Press
KESQ News Channel 3

Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say

California state leaders have reached a budget agreement that would send inflation relief payments to 23 million Americans, amid soaring inflation and rising gas prices. The office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) issued a joint press release on Sunday night announcing The post Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Best counties to retire in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gilavalleycentral.net

Three Arizona counties have high COVID-19 community levels

Updated community levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carry a designation of “high” for La Paz, Navajo and Apache counties. This means masks are recommended for public indoor settings. Community levels and mitigation recommendations take into account COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and COVID-19’s...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KTLA

Names, addresses of every concealed carry permit holder in California exposed

The names, addresses, and license types of every Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) permit holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the California State Sheriff’s Association informed the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office about the data breach, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

California Gas Tax Increase Starts July 1

Gas prices in some areas of California are already higher than the national average, but those prices are going to go up even more with the scheduled increase in the state's gas excise tax. On July 1, California's gas tax will increase prices at the pump by about three cents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

New Data Shows Cheapest California Areas To Buy Home

(Undated) — As home prices have gone up, new research is showing some California areas with cheaper price tags. Redfin shared its data with KTLA, and revealed properties in the 93562 area code, are going for 31 dollars per square foot. More specifically, that’s located in Trona and Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. That’s a huge price difference compared to homes in San Francisco, were properties have been listed for over one-thousand dollars per square foot. But that’s not the most expensive. That belongs to the 93920 zip code of Big Sur were a coastline property in that neighborhood is over 42-hundred dollars per square foot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

California pols freak-out over SCOTUS gun ruling

(Sacramento, CA) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority is striking down New York State’s conceal carry weapons law. California officials are worried about what the ruling means for gun laws in the Golden State. Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom — in his typical scare-tatics–calling it a “dark day in America.” Senator Dianne Feinstein said the 6-3 decision means “more people will carry guns in bars, in shopping malls, in churches, hospitals, movie theaters, even schools.” Gun advocates are celebrating the ruling. The Heritage Foundation issued a statement calling it “a good day for the sanctity of the Constitution.” The National Rifle Association is also praising the ruling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Eastern Kentucky woman among those touting bills aimed at coal mine reclamation, cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources heard from several witnesses, including one Eastern Kentucky resident, during a recent hearing discussing important coal-related legislation, such as a bill that would shore up the mine cleanup system and another that would ensure abandoned mine land funding can be used for long-term acid mine drainage treatment facilities.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy