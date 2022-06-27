California voters will decide in November whether to make abortion a right under the state constitution

(Undated) — As home prices have gone up, new research is showing some California areas with cheaper price tags. Redfin shared its data with KTLA, and revealed properties in the 93562 area code, are going for 31 dollars per square foot. More specifically, that’s located in Trona and Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. That’s a huge price difference compared to homes in San Francisco, were properties have been listed for over one-thousand dollars per square foot. But that’s not the most expensive. That belongs to the 93920 zip code of Big Sur were a coastline property in that neighborhood is over 42-hundred dollars per square foot.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO