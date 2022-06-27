California voters will decide in November whether to make abortion a right under the state constitution

(Sacramento, CA) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority is striking down New York State’s conceal carry weapons law. California officials are worried about what the ruling means for gun laws in the Golden State. Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom — in his typical scare-tatics–calling it a “dark day in America.” Senator Dianne Feinstein said the 6-3 decision means “more people will carry guns in bars, in shopping malls, in churches, hospitals, movie theaters, even schools.” Gun advocates are celebrating the ruling. The Heritage Foundation issued a statement calling it “a good day for the sanctity of the Constitution.” The National Rifle Association is also praising the ruling.
