ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rochester, NY

‘We’re still going to stick around’: New chapter for The Northside Inn

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oc05D_0gNmNbqg00

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Northside Inn, a beloved Italian family restaurant in East Rochester celebrated its last few days in service last weekend.

Co-owner Dennis Verni says it’s an emotional feeling to be shutting the doors after years of running this family restaurant.

“My father would be beaming up there right now, he really would,” he said.

The Northside Inn has been passed down from generation to generation for almost 100 years, with everyone in the family chipping in wherever they can best, whether that’s his mother’s cooking or his sister’s diligence.

Among many family members, Verni highlighted his mother’s cooking and his sister’s diligence.

“My father out in front, ‘No-Nox.’ Everyone knows ‘No-Nox,’ he’s a legend,” Verni said. “My mother was the real boss, my sister, uncle Bill — he was there too.”

Despite a tight family running the ship, the Inn began to face struggles over the years. Internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a series of challenges for the entire service industry. Despite having being back to in-person services, issues still linger.

Verni said that he and his brother Don have never really fully recovered.

“We’re tired, we’re exhausted, we’re just trying to keep going and it gets tougher every day just to keep going,” he said.

Retirement felt natural for the two, Verni explained.

The soon-to-be owners of the space once occupied by Northside Inn said that their restaurant’s transition felt just as natural.

Two close friends and colleagues, Matthew and Jenny Gervasi, were looking to move their business into the suburbs.

The couple owned Lucca Kitchen and Cocktails in North Winton Village and were looking for a fresh start in a new spot.

“We just had a daughter, she came Halloween this past year, Gianna,” Gervasi said. “We’re doing the new parent thing and now we’re doing the transition to restaurant as well. [The Northside] is closer to home for us.”

The timing was perfect for both parties.

“We’re getting old the kids don’t want it,” said Verni. One thing led to another.”

Now, under the Gervasi ownership, Lucca’s Northside Kitchen opens in July.

And while it’s hard saying goodbye to the Vernis, the memories are what last.

“Through all the years, we’ve met absolutely fantastic people and we’ve met people from all walks of life, I know people they go to Florida, they know The Northside, they go to Tennessee, Vegas and they say their names or whatever and people all over the country know The Northside,” Verni said.

Lucca’s Northside Kitchen opens July 15, in the same spot as the former Northside Inn.

Verni says he and his brother will be around to help assist the Gervasi’s throughout their journey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Food Truck Rodeo rolls into Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Summer traditions continue in downtown Rochester. The Food Truck Rodeo rolled into the Public Market Wednesday night. The event happens on the last Wednesday of every month through September. People near and far came out to enjoy the live music, and of course, the food from...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Kids Out And About: Top 5 places to take kids this summer in Rochester

Deb Ross from Kids Out and About is revealing the group's top five locations to bring your children to this summer. Representatives from each of the five locations above joined Good Day Rochester to discuss summer activities coming up and what parents can expect for their kids. For more information,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
City
East Rochester, NY
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Rochester, NY
macaronikid.com

Win tickets to the Garden Bros Circus coming to Henrietta, NY

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Henrietta, NY from July 14th - 17th, 2022. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human Cannonball. Wheel...
HENRIETTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Family Restaurant#Cooking#Retirement#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Northside Inn#Italian
WETM 18 News

NYS record smallmouth bass caught in Cayuga lake

CAYUGA LAKE, N.Y. (WETM) — The NYS record for the largest smallmouth bass was broken after an Albion fisherman hauled in an 8.6-pound monster from Cayuga Lake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC made the announcement today after Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion, N.Y. reeled in the eight-pound, six-ounce […]
SENECA COUNTY, NY
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Geneva on the Lake

The Finger Lakes wine region is one of the most popular vacation destinations among NEPA residents. There is no better time to book a getaway to this romantic region. Geneva on the Lake Boutique Resort Hotel is located in Geneva, New York, the heart of wine country. Offering suites for couples or family getaways, it is a gorgeous lakefront resort considered by many to be a special haven of comfort and hospitality. Guests can enjoy summer with brunches, a live concert and special lodging packages. Outdoor dining is offered on the terrace, with heaters to stay warm and live performances each evening. Stroll their historic gardens, relax by the pool with a glass of wine, or take in the sunrise over Seneca Lake. Borrow a bike and explore charming downtown Geneva or enjoy the trails around the property.
GENEVA, NY
Herbie J Pilato

Memories of a Park Bench

The simple life. Simple treasures. I miss them in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. It's a good world. But it's also a complicated one. Though I guess every era has its own complexities, even if we don't always remember it that way. We tend to recall the past as less intricate than it was. But comparatively speaking, it was most likely just as complicated as today.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
earnthenecklace.com

Mark Gruba Leaving WROC: Where Is the Rochester News Anchor Going?

Mark Gruba has been an integral part of the lives of Rochester residents by providing them with exceptional news coverage for over a decade. However, the veteran news anchor is stepping back from broadcasting. Mark Gruba announced he is leaving WROC after 20 years of broadcasting in New York. Rochester residents want to know why he is leaving and where he is going next. Some speculate that he might be retiring, too. The journalist isn’t the most active on social media, but some of his colleagues have provided answers.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Celebration of pride in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - People in Henrietta celebrated pride outside the town hall Monday night. The community enjoyed music, food trucks, and some games. It's the first time the town could throw a big event celebrating diversity since the pandemic began. "It's nice to see the community come together and...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy