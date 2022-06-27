ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour, 'WERQ THE WORLD,' is coming to Wisconsin and will feature Milwaukee's own Jaida Essence Hall

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYomW_0gNmNXGe00

The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour, "WERQ THE WORLD," is coming to Wisconsin in July. And Milwaukee's own Jaida Essence Hall, who won season 12 of the VH1 hit reality competition in 2020, will be a part of it, according to a Monday news release.

The tour will be stopping in more than 50 cities throughout the country and Canada this summer, including The Sylvee in Madison on July 24 and The Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee on July 26.

In addition to Hall , attendees can expect to see other favorites from the show, including Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanjie and Asia O’Hara, along with season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty and Jorgeous, the news release said.

The premise of the touring production — produced by Voss Events, World of Wonder and VH1 — is that an experiment gone wrong has sent the audience spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022, the news release said. The queens take a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning the crowd to the present day.

“This is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on earth,” Brandon Voss, the show’s producer, said in the news release. “Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of season 14 come together on some incredible numbers. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in the 2022 production are the largest to date and like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before.”

Ticket prices start at $39.50 for the shows at The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston Street, and The Riverside Theatre, 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue. VIP options are also available.

The performances start at 8 p.m. in both cities.

The news release noted that talent is subject to change and to check local listings for the final lineup.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vossevents.com/werq-the-world-tour .

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour, 'WERQ THE WORLD,' is coming to Wisconsin and will feature Milwaukee's own Jaida Essence Hall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
shepherdexpress.com

Making ‘Noise Together’ at Milwaukee’s Newest Recording Studio

Noise Together is a new recording studio located in Saint Francis, five minutes from General Mitchell Airport and 10 minutes from Downtown Milwaukee. Designed to amplify production quality and flexibility, the facility is custom-built to accommodate both audio and video projects complete with sand-filled soundproofing and 20-foot ceilings. It’s owned and operated by a team of three—marketing manager Matt Musil, production supervisor Eliot Hess and business manager Phil Hoge.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kameron Michaels
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jaida Essence Hall
Greater Milwaukee Today

Albanese’s Roadhouse owner dies at 91

WAUKESHA — Dominic Albanese loved life, which included his family, his restaurant and patrons of Albanese’s Roadhouse, whom he described as “family.” Albanese died on Sunday at the age of 91. “He has been in the restaurant business for almost 70 years,” his daughter Lori Syverson...
WAUKESHA, WI
On Milwaukee

2022 Fourth of July fireworks and parades guide

Milwaukee is the perfect place to be when celebrating any kind of event, and with an occasion like Independence Day, the city has a lot to offer. If you’re still looking for something to do this Fourth of July, here's a guide to plenty of fireworks and surrounding celebrations happening in and around town.
MILWAUKEE, WI
todayspractitioner.com

Aluminum’s Potential Role in Multiple Sclerosis

When Ahmed Obeidat, MD, PhD, noticed a growing cluster of multiple sclerosis (MS) cases near his clinic in Wisconsin, he wanted to know why. As he investigated the mysterious occurrences, a theory emerged — aluminum may be a culprit in the development of MS. Dr. Obeidat, of the Medical...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race#Vh1#The Riverside Theatre#Angeria Paris Vanmichaels
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Murder of Milwaukee transgender woman; city leaders appeal for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa held a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, June 30 – hoping to gain information that may lead to finding the person or persons who killed Brazil Johnson. Johnson was a young Black transgender woman who was fatally shot near Teutonia and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Free playground program gives Milwaukee youth a safe summer activity

MILWAUKEE — Tyqan Drain, 19, has grown up at the Franklin Square Playfield. “I’ve been here at least since I was four years old,” Drain said. That’s when he started going to Milwaukee Recreation’s Free Summer Playground Program. The playground program, Drain said, gives kids...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin fireworks locations, times

MILWAUKEE - Where are the fireworks blasting near you?. Below is an interactive Google map that shows the 2022 communities' fireworks locations and times throughout southeast Wisconsin. Just click on a marker to get the information. Every year more than 10,000 people across the country are injured in fireworks-related incidents,...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow leopard euthanized, Milwaukee County Zoo officials say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Wednesday, June 29 that one of its snow leopards, Asa, was humanely euthanized last Friday, June 24. Officials said in the Facebook post that Asa "had been experiencing a declining quality of life due to advanced renal failure." The zoo post went...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Tourists wonder: Can I drive my Kia/Hyundai to Milwaukee?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a common post on social media from people who are visiting Milwaukee or moving to the city: is it safe to park my Kia or Hyundai?. In several posts on Reddit, the general answer from commenters is "no," but we decided to take the question to city leaders.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Supreme Court rules teen should be tried as an adult in Mayfair Mall shooting

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy should be tried as an adult for his involvement in a mass shooting at Mayfair Mall in late 2020. The teen, known only as “X.S.” in the court decision, was headed for juvenile court after Milwaukee County Children’s Court Judge Brittany Grayson denied prosecutors’ request that he be waived into adult court. The Supreme Court reversed that decision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy