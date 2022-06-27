ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee man in critical condition after double shooting near 24th and Hadley

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
A Milwaukee man is in critical condition following a double shooting near 24th and Hadley on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at Milwaukee Police District 7 for medical attention. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

