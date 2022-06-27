ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Shawnee Drive closed due to flood gate project

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Shawnee Drive will be closed from Veterans Memorial Parkway to Sunset Avenue.

EWSU says the closure is due to the Bee Slough Flood Gate Project, which is designed to prevent water backflow from the Ohio River during high river events that can cause a stagnate standing water issue.

Culvert replacement to close State Road 56

EWSU says this project is part of the City’s Integrated Overflow Control Plan to comply with the Clean Water Act. This closure will last from July 5 to October 31, and emergency vehicles will be unable to pass through the area, says EWSU.

