ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas abortion groups file last-ditch suit to hold off ban for a bit longer

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas abortion providers are making a last-ditch effort to temporarily resume procedures by challenging a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban that has not been enforced for nearly a half-century, but that...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas AG Paxton threatens criminal, civil actions as he files emergency motion with Texas Supreme Court, seeking pre-Roe statutes barring abortions

HOUSTON – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday that he has asked the Supreme Court of Texas to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Texas’s pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortion. A Harris County judge issued a restraining order on Tuesday saying abortion providers could...
TEXAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
KSAT 12

More Texas schools are investing in online student surveillance. But does it work?

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
SEGUIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

As they target South Texas, Republicans say one Democratic county isn’t maintaining campaign finance records

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. All eyes are on South Texas this election season as Texas Republicans try to make new inroads there. The increased attention has spotlighted a concerning campaign issue, according to one GOP group: a lack of publicly available campaign finance reports in Starr County documenting donations and spending for its local elections.
STARR COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
KXAN

Texas’ Alternatives to Abortion program impact

The Texas legislature has approved $100 million over the next two years for the state's Alternatives to Abortion program. The program falls under Texas Health and Human Services and the agency says it promotes childbirth and provides support services to pregnant women and their families, adoptive parents, and parents who have experienced miscarriage or the loss of a child.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

A “cloned” 18-wheeler made it easy for smugglers to pass through the border, say state officials vowing to crack down

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The right paint job and a copied federal ID number on the door. That’s all it took for smugglers to commit identity theft of a tractor-trailer, passing it off as a hauler from a legitimate trucking company as it crossed the Texas-Mexico border — leading to the deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio this week in what federal officials say is the most deadly migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Texas Legislature#Abortion Laws#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#The Supreme Court
KSAT 12

Death is a constant risk for undocumented migrants entering Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly four dozen migrants were found dead in an overheated tractor trailer on an industrial road in south San Antonio Monday. Many of them had been sprinkled with steak seasoning in a possible attempt by smugglers to ward off authorities, law enforcement officials said.
KBAT 99.9

First Drive-Thru Medical Cannabis Pickup Location Now Open in Texas

Here’s yet another step toward marijuana reform in the Lone Star State. Texas Original just announced that it has opened Texas’ first-ever drive-thru medical cannabis location in Waco, according to Business Wire. Texas Original is the largest provider of medical marijuana in the state. Patients who qualify under...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Texas Observer

Big Shock in Big Bend

Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy