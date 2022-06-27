Texas abortion groups file last-ditch suit to hold off ban for a bit longer
Texas abortion providers are making a last-ditch effort to temporarily resume procedures by challenging a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban that has not been enforced for nearly a half-century, but that...
HOUSTON – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday that he has asked the Supreme Court of Texas to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Texas’s pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortion. A Harris County judge issued a restraining order on Tuesday saying abortion providers could...
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas nurses Jessica Phillips and Keshia McDonald stared at each other in disbelief when they heard the news that abortions would soon be outlawed in the state. The two were among hundreds of caregivers who learned that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe vs Wade as...
Abortions up to about six weeks in pregnancy can resume at some clinics in Texas for now after a Harris County District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks an abortion ban that was in place before Roe v. Wade.
Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Texas educators have proposed to the Texas State Board of Education that slavery should be taught as “involuntary relocation” during second grade social studies instruction. Editor's note: The above video is of KHOU 11's coverage of Texas education. The group of...
For over two years, Texas has struggled with how to regulate smokable hemp, but on June 24, the state's Supreme Court gave clarity when it declared that while people can own, buy, and sell smokable hemp in Texas, they cannot process or produce it there.
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
All eyes are on South Texas this election season as Texas Republicans try to make new inroads there. The increased attention has spotlighted a concerning campaign issue, according to one GOP group: a lack of publicly available campaign finance reports in Starr County documenting donations and spending for its local elections.
The Texas legislature has approved $100 million over the next two years for the state's Alternatives to Abortion program. The program falls under Texas Health and Human Services and the agency says it promotes childbirth and provides support services to pregnant women and their families, adoptive parents, and parents who have experienced miscarriage or the loss of a child.
This past weekend Texas’ GOP met for their biennial convention in Houston. The event where Republicans get together to discuss their platform for their year. Some of the leading topics of conversation for the evening were the same that we’ve heard pretty consistently as of late.
The right paint job and a copied federal ID number on the door. That's all it took for smugglers to commit identity theft of a tractor-trailer, passing it off as a hauler from a legitimate trucking company as it crossed the Texas-Mexico border — leading to the deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio this week in what federal officials say is the most deadly migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
Nearly four dozen migrants were found dead in an overheated tractor trailer on an industrial road in south San Antonio Monday. Many of them had been sprinkled with steak seasoning in a possible attempt by smugglers to ward off authorities, law enforcement officials said.
C’mon Texas – it's time to get with the 90s. I say that because when I was in the Navy in the 90s, I discovered that Texas was one of only a handful of states that still adhered to so-called “blue laws”. In case you’re not...
Here’s yet another step toward marijuana reform in the Lone Star State. Texas Original just announced that it has opened Texas’ first-ever drive-thru medical cannabis location in Waco, according to Business Wire. Texas Original is the largest provider of medical marijuana in the state. Patients who qualify under...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, a jury in Nacogdoches County ruled that three former State Troopers be awarded $500,000 each in a lawsuit that was filed against the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers Rodney Mahan, Joel Barton, Jr. and John Riggins were awarded a total of $1.5 million in damages after a two-year […]
A new report from Environment Texas states that pathogens pose a risk at the majority of Texas beaches. “In 2021, all but 12 of 104 beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day where they were tested,” according to the Safe for Swimming report. “Even as...
One week ago, an Abilene 13-year-old was charged with murder after he and three other teens were involved in stolen car crash that turned fatal, leaving a lot of lingering questions about what will happen to the young suspect in court due to his age.
Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
