Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins asks for input on potential minimum wage hike

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinimum wage could rise in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports the city is considering a proposal to hike minimum wage...

Westword

Marijuana Business Owner Wanda James Takes Late Lead in CU Board of Regents Primary

Voting ended at 7 p.m. on June 28 in Colorado's primary election, but a Democratic slot for University of Colorado Board of Regents remains a tightly contested race. As of noon on June 30, marijuana business owner Wanda James was leading attorney Johnnie Nguyen by 537 votes for chance to run as a Democrat for the District 1 seat on the CU Board of Regents. That's a lead of about 0.8 percent, according to the Colorado Secretary of State, which is just over the 0.05 percent margin that would qualify for a recount — but there were still almost 20,000 ballots left to be counted.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder residents express concerns about human behavior at Vision Zero update meeting

Boulder is in the midst of an effort to better understand how safe people feel walking, cycling, driving or taking other modes of transportation in the city. Transportation staff on Wednesday conducted a virtual meeting to gauge exactly this and to answer community questions as Boulder moves toward updating its Vision Zero Action Plan.
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
#Minimum Wages#Coloradoan
Ex-Eaton mayor poised to take Weld County Commission at large seat

Former Eaton Mayor Kevin Ross is about to be back on the Weld County Commission. Ross is poised to beat opponent, former Weld County Council member Elijah Hatch two to one for the at large seat being vacated by Steve Moreno, according to unofficial election results. The Greeley Tribune reports no Democrat has entered the race, so it’s likely the seat will be filled by Ross – though he could face a write-in challenger in November. Ross ran for the Weld County Commission seat he was appointed to in 2020 but lost to state Rep. Perry Buck. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Home’s foundation removed after Marshall Fire, complicating rebuild

A man who lost his home in the Marshall Fire may not be able to rebuild after he said the county’s contractor removed the foundation of his home against his will. He claimed much of it was undamaged, and he could have rebuilt upon it. Adam Ciesielski of Original Town Superior said the mistake could force him to sell his lot and move back east. Insurance is only covered one-third of his home’s rebuild. A brand-new foundation costs more than $100,000.. Denver News 9 reports emails from the county show they’re working with the state to come to a resolution. For the full story, visit https://www.9news.com/
DENVER, CO
Westword

Will Average Denver Home Soon Cost $1 Million?

Housing costs in Denver and its suburbs have been on a spectacular rise over recent years, pricing many house hunters out of the market. According to a new study, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is now the sixth-worst among major U.S. cities for people looking to make their initial purchase of a house.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado school districts prepare for end of universal free meals

SUPERIOR, Colo. — When the pandemic started, a new federal act allowed for kids across America to access free school meals, regardless of their socioeconomic status. It was set to expire on June 30, until Congress extended the access this month. It's now set to stay in place through summer, but end before the fall academic year.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver

In Colorado — unlike in states including Wyoming, Utah and Texas — the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not mean abortion is already illegal or soon could be banned. While Wyoming, Utah and Texas are among those states with laws on the books that could ban abortion procedures by the end of […] The post Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

They lost their home in the Marshall fire. Here’s where they stand six months later.

Half a year after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, Boulder County communities devastated by the Marshall fire look more and more like construction sites. On a recent afternoon in Louisville's Harper Lake neighborhood, excavators and massive tractor-trailers worked in tandem to remove remaining debris. Cleared lots were covered in specialized mulch to smother any toxic dust and ash left by the Dec. 30 fire. At a few sites, "for sale" signs had been placed atop the smoothed dirt near the sidewalks.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Greeley Police expected to enforce fireworks ordinance July 4th

The Greeley Fire Department is urging residents to celebrate 4th of July safely by attending a professional fireworks show. Greeley City Council recently amended the city’s fireworks ordinance, increasing fines for illegal fireworks to $1,000 and possible jail time. Fireworks like bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs, shells and rockets are illegal. The only type permitted for usage in the city are the non-explosive kind that don’t leave the ground like fountains, ground spinners, sparklers, dipped sticks and illuminating torches. Fireworks will light up the sky at the 100th annual Greeley Stampede that runs through Monday, July 4th at Island Grove Regional Park. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
GREELEY, CO

