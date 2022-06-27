Fort Collins officer under investigation for wrongful DUI arrests

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A call about a stolen vehicle ended with a shooting involving Arvada Police on Monday night. Police say they were called to the area near 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at around 9 p.m. They say a Ford F-550 tire repair vehicle with a tractor trailer was unattended and running before it was taken. Using a tracking device, they found it near 61st Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard — again unattended and running. Police say they approached the truck when a suspect got inside and and tried to get away. Officers shot at the suspect, who was hit and taken to a hospital. That suspect later died and has since been identified as 40-year-old Isaiah Proctor. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

ARVADA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO