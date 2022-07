COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a specific type of scams this summer. Local BBB officials says scammers follow the seasons, just like everyone else, and they know that the summer months bring more yard work. We’re told there are people going door-to-door offering yard services at a discounted price. Officials say a big red flag is if you feel pressured to pay before any work is done. He says if a deal sounds too good to be true, then chances are it is.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO